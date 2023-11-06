Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.11.2023 | 12:06
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

Headline:Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Date:

6 November 2023

Name of applicant:

The Diverse Income Trust plc

Name of scheme:

General Corporate Purposes

Period of return:

From: 4 May 2023 to 3 November 2023

Balance of unallotted securities under

scheme(s) from previous return:

31,929,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any

increase has been applied for):

0 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each

Less: Number of securities issued/

allotted under scheme(s) during period

(see LR3.5.7G):

0 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

31,929,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each

Name of contact:

Jennifer Murphy

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited

Company Secretary

01392 325739

End of Announcement

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


