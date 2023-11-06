Ketogenic Diet Food Market to Gather $14.5 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.9%: Report by Allied Market Research

Growing incidence of obesity among people across the globe and widespread consumer preference for clean-label products will drive the global ketogenic diet food market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report "Ketogenic Diet Food Market by Type (Supplements, Beverages, Snacks, Dairy), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global ketogenic diet food market is expected to gather $14.5 billion by 2031. The market accounted for a revenue of $8.4 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the 2022-2031 period. The report provides a detailed study of the latest market trends, regional scenario, and the competitive landscape of the market.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17262

Prime Growth Drivers and Opportunities

A growth in prevalence of obesity and overweight issues among the younger and working-class section of the population is expected to be the primary growth driver of the global ketogenic diet food market. Furthermore, a rising proportion of health-conscious people and increasing consumption of natural and clean-label products will further help to augment the growth rate of the market. On the contrary, the negative effects of ketogenic diet food on human health might create hurdles in the growth of the market. Nonetheless, magnification of the e-commerce sector and soaring investments in R&D will generate new growth opportunities in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $8.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $14.5 CAGR $14.5 No. of Pages in Report 274 Segments covered Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers · increased prevalence of overweight and obesity · younger generation, millennials · working-class population Opportunities · increases the risk of developing · Restraints · Lack of awareness · Availability of alternatives

The supplements segment to flourish immensely

By type, the supplements segment held the highest market share of around half of the total market in 2021. The rapid pace of urbanization and widespread awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of ketogenic diet have been the major factors in the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the snacks segment is estimated to have the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Increasing proportion of health-conscious populations has led to an increase in demand for ketogenic snacks which will propel the segment ahead.

Buy This Report (274 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3snfUM5

The offline segment to dominate during the analysis period

By distribution channel, the offline segment generated the highest revenue of more than four-fifths of the total market in 2021. The wide choice of ketogenic food products available to the customers in hypermarkets/supermarkets have led to a rise in popularity of offline channels. However, the online segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR of 7.0% by 2031. The rise in the number of e-commerce websites and online portals in developing regions has led to many people buying ketogenic food products through online channels which will aid the segment to surge ahead.

Asia Pacific to be the fastest growing in the forecast timeframe

By region, the Asia-Pacific ketogenic diet food market is anticipated to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 7.0% during the analysis timeframe. Rapid urbanization resulting in an increase in middle class consumers has ballooned the demand for ketogenic diet food products in the region. However, the market in North America held the highest share in 2021, with around two-fifths of the total share and is likely to continue its dominance in the coming period. Increasing obesity rates and awareness regarding the importance of eating a healthy diet is predicted to push the market ahead.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17262

Major Companies in the Market

Ample Foods

Keto and company

Know Brainer Foods

Danone SA

Zenwise Health

Bulletproof 360 Inc.

Nestle SA

PerfectKeto

Ancient Nutrition

Prüvit Venture

The report analyzes the leading companies of the global ketogenic diet food market and the strategies adopted by them including acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Energy Supplement Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Meal Replacement Drinks Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2031

Nutraceuticals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ketogenic-diet-food-market-to-gather-14-5-billion-by-2031-at-a-cagr-of-5-9-report-by-allied-market-research-301978394.html