Fiber Optics Preform Market is Expected to Reach $12.35 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.36% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The fiber optics preform market is driven by factors such as increase in use of internet services and the demand for high-speed data, and the rise in demand for high bandwidth communication.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fiber Optic Preform Market by Process (OVD, VAD, PCVD, and MCVD), Product Type (Single-Mode Fiber Optic, and Multi-Mode Fiber Optic), and End Use (Oil And Gas, Military, Telecommunication, and Railway): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, The global fiber optic preform market was valued at $5.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $12.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032

Prime Determinants of Growth

The fiber optics preform market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for high bandwidth communications. In addition, the increase in the use of internet services and the demand for high-speed data fuel the market growth. Moreover, the fiber optics preform market is anticipated to benefit owing to the expansion of the data center industry, and the surge in the reach of communication networks is expected to present enormous opportunities for the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, high fiber cable installation costs are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $5.1 billion Market Size in 2032 $12.4 billion CAGR 9.4 % No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments covered Process, Product Type, End Use, and Region. Drivers The rise in demand for high bandwidth communication Increase in use of internet services and the demand for high-speed data Rapidly growing internet traffic worldwide Opportunities Expansion of the data center industry Surge in the reach of communication networks Restraints High fiber cable installation costs

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the fiber optics preform market. The global economic slowdown and disruptions in supply chains caused by lockdowns and travel restrictions led to a decrease in demand for fiber optics, particularly in industries such as telecommunications and data centers. This resulted in reduced investments in network infrastructure and delayed projects, affecting the preform market's growth.

However, the pandemic also highlighted the importance of robust and reliable internet connectivity, which could potentially drive future demand for fiber optics as societies increasingly rely on digital communication and data transmission technologies for remote work, education, and entertainment.

The MCVD Segment to Maintain its Leadership Status Throughout the Forecast Period

Based on process, the MCVD segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global fiber optics preform market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its ability to produce high-quality optical fiber preforms with precision and efficiency. MCVD technology allows for the precise control of chemical reactions during the deposition process, resulting in the production of optical fibers with low signal loss, exceptional purity, and tailored refractive indices, which makes them well-suited for high-performance telecommunications and data transmission applications. However, the PCVD segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 10.59% from 2023 to 2032, driven by their ability to create optical fibers optimized for minimal signal attenuation.

The Single-Mode Fiber Optic Segment to Maintain its Leadership Status throughout the Forecast Period

Based on product type, the single-mode fiber optic segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global fiber optics preform market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the single-mode fiber optic segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 9.78% from 2023 to 2032 due to rapid growth in 5G networks, cloud computing, and high-definition video streaming. These trends and growth factors present significant opportunities for fiber optics preform providers in the single-mode fiber optic segment.

The Telecommunication Segment to Maintain its Leadership Status throughout the forecast period

Based on end use, the Telecommunication segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global fiber optics preform market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing consumer and commercial demand for more telecommunication capacity and internet services, with fiber optic technology capable of providing the required information capacity (larger than both wireless connections and copper cable). In addition, the telecommunication segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 10.27% from 2023 to 2032. These factors collectively create a strong demand for fiber optics preform in the telecommunication sector.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its Dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global fiber optics preform market revenue. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.62% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rapid industrialization and increase in investment in fiber optics which are fueling the growth of the market in this region.

Leading Market Players:

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Hengtong Group Co., Ltd

Heraeus Holding

Fiberhome

Prysmian Group

Stl Tech

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company

Corning Incorporated

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global fiber optics preform market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Industry Development

October 2023- Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable invested for communication optical cable production base in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The move is expected to benefit local people by enabling access to more reliable and stable communication experience with its superior products solutions, and more significantly, inject impetus into Brazil's technology development and foster technological cooperation for the two countries.

September 2023- Corning Incorporated opened an optical fiber manufacturing facility in Mszczonow, Poland, to meet growing demand for high-speed connectivity in the European Union and surrounding regions.

January 2023- Prysmian Group, upgraded Sirocco HD range of microduct cables to include an 864f cable. Its cables provide world record diameters and fiber densities for blown microduct cables. The cable boasts 864 fibers in a diameter of 11.0mm, providing a fiber density of 9.1 fibers per mm2, and is installable into a 13mm duct.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

As per the fiber optics preform market outlook, this report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the fiber optics preform market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing fiber optics preform market opportunities.

The fiber optics preform Market Forecast research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the fiber optics preform market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global fiber optics preform market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and fiber optics preform Market growth strategies.

Fiber Optics Preform Key Segments:

By Process

OVD

VAD

PCVD

MCVD

By Product Type

Single-Mode Fiber Optic

Multi-Mode Fiber Optic

By End Use

Oil and Gas

Military

Telecommunication

Railway

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arebia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

