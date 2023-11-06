VolitionRx Limited: Volition and VPG Launch Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test in UK & Ireland

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, and Veterinary Pathology Group (VPG), a leading high quality diagnostic laboratory, have joined forces to launch the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test to veterinary practices in the UK and Ireland.

VPG is the first-to-market diagnostic laboratory in the UK and Ireland to offer the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test, a groundbreaking tool for the early detection and monitoring of cancer in dogs.

Volition's Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test is an accessible and affordable screening tool for dogs with increased risk of developing cancer, such as older dogs, certain breeds with higher cancer prevalence rates and those dogs with familial history.

Dr Tom Butera, Chief Executive Officer, Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLP, said: "Working with VPG, we are thrilled to be rolling out the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test to veterinary practices across the UK and Ireland, two renowned pet-loving nations. It is a simple, non-invasive blood test that can easily integrate into preventive care plans. Veterinarians can run the test alongside routine blood work and imaging, to help provide earlier cancer detection, improve a dog's quality of life and give a better chance of effective treatment."

Fiona Gosling, Chief Executive Officer at VPG, said: "Our collaboration with Volition highlights the commitment of both organisations to improving the quality of life for pets and supporting veterinary professionals in their mission to provide the best possible care.

"By integrating the revolutionary Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test into our diagnostic portfolio, we are expanding our wellness testing offering and empowering veterinarians with an accessible, cutting edge tool to detect cancer in its early stages, ultimately leading to better outcomes and improved patient care.

"Veterinary practices interested in offering the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test to their clients can find out more at thevpg.co.uk or visit us at stand K11 at the London Vet Show later this month."

Note:

1. There are approximately 11 million dogs as pets in the UK, with 29% of households owning a dog. PDSA Paw Report 2023.

About VPG:

VPG are veterinary laboratory diagnostic experts, using scientific excellence, innovation and personalised support to help veterinary practices by delivering Excellence Everywhere. With over 20 years of experience and data, their vision is to set the standard for the Veterinary industry, improving outcomes for animals, pet owners, and their veterinary partners.

By supporting and investing in a team of exceptional people, they aim to provide the best possible advice and care for their clients, with the healthcare of animals at the forefront of everything they do. VPG offer a comprehensive and extensive range of tests as well as diagnostic advice for domestic pets, horses and exotic species. Find the answers at thevpg.co.uk.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company powered by Nu.Q®, its proprietary nucleosome quantification platform. Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases in humans and animals including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore. For more details go to www.volition.com.

The contents found at the Volition, VPG and PDSA website addresses are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. The website addresses are included in this document as inactive textual references only.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor/Debra Daglish, Volition, mediarelations@volition.com, +44 (0)7557 774620

Catrin Thomas, VPG Group, catrin.thomas@thevpg.co.uk, +44 (0)7435 983344

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other topics, Volition's expectations related to the timing and launch of product sales, and the potential uses, benefits and effectiveness of its Nucleosomics technology platform, including the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test. Volition's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, results of studies testing the efficacy of its tests, a failure by the marketplace to accept Volition's, Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test or other products based on its Nucleosomics platform; Volition's failure to secure adequate intellectual property protection; Volition's failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals to distribute and market future products; Volition will face fierce competition and its intended products may become obsolete due to the highly competitive nature of the diagnostics and disease monitoring markets and their rapid technological change; downturns in domestic and foreign economies; and other risks, including those identified in Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Volition files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For instance, if Volition fails to develop and commercialize diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products, it may be unable to execute its plan of operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Nucleosomics and Nu.Q® and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/volition-and-vpg-launch-nuq-vet-cancer-test-in-uk--ireland-301978426.html