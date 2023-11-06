Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - Author, activist and Experiential Trauma Recovery & Lifestyle Coach, Aziza Kibibi, who is also a survivor of childhood incestuous sexual abuse and assault, will be a featured speaker at the highly anticipated Wonderland Conference, to be held in Miami on November 9 - 11, 2023. Ms. Kibibi's powerful story of resilience and her mission to empower survivors and end child sexual abuse has garnered national and international attention.

Aziza Kibibi is the founder and CEO of Precious Little Ladies Inc., a nonprofit organization with a mission to end child sexual abuse and gender-based violence. Her inspiring journey from victim to advocate has made her a leading voice in the fight against gender-based violence, the protection of children and the promotion of women's rights.

"Growing up in an environment where the person who was supposed to protect me instead took advantage and exploited me, had a major impact on my mental health and sense of self-worth," Kibibi said about suffering unimaginable abuse at the hands of her father, MTV Video Music Award winning director, Aswad Ayinde. The sexual, physical and emotional abuse that lasted for over 17 years also resulted in four children sired by Kibibi's biological father.

"Speaking at the Wonderland Conference is an opportunity to address the effects of abuse as it pertains to mental health based on race as well as its effects on intimacy and sexuality," said Kibibi.

Kibibi will be participating on two panels at the conference on November 11, 2023. The Intersection of Race and Mental Health at 12:30 PM, and Mind Blowing Intimacy at 4:30 PM.

Kibibi's participation at the Wonderland Conference will shed light on the critical mental health impacts of gender-based violence and sexual abuse, the importance of survivor advocacy and the many different paths to healing. Her message is one of strength, resilience, and empowerment, serving as an inspiration for individuals and communities alike.

Wonderland is the premier global event in psychedelic medicine, longevity, and mental health.

It brings together leading founders, investors, therapists, practitioners, researchers, thought leaders, innovators, and media from around the globe. Aziza Kibibi's participation in the conference is expected to be a highlight, providing attendees with valuable insights and a renewed sense of purpose.

**About Precious Little Ladies Inc.:**

Precious Little Ladies Inc. is a visionary non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the bond between mothers and daughters and empowering families to combat child molestation and gender-based violence. Through education, workshops, media, and awareness-raising campaigns, PLL empowers families to break the cycle of abuse and build a safer, more nurturing environment for children and young women. For more information, visit https://preciouslittleladies.org and https://azizakibibi.com

