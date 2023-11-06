

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Insurance company Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) on Monday announced that it has acquired Keaney Insurance Brokers Ltd, an Irish insurance brokerage firm.



The financial details of the transaction have not been divulged.



Keaney is a commercial insurance broker that provides insurance and risk management solutions to businesses across Ireland.



'Keaney's strong client service and market expertise are an excellent strategic fit as we continue to expand our capabilities in Ireland,' said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO.



On Friday, Arthur J. Gallagher shares closed at $242.33, up 0.05% on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken