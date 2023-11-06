BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 3 November 2023 were:
197.37p Capital only
198.17p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 4,507 ordinary shares on 3rd November 2023, the Company has 79,967,665 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,393,640 shares which are held in Treasury.