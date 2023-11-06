Sanoma Corp: Inside Information: Sanoma's President and CEO Susan Duinhoven to step down during the first half of 2024

Sanoma Corporation, Inside Information, 6 November 2023 at 12:00 EET

Inside Information: Sanoma's President and CEO Susan Duinhoven to step down during the first half of 2024

Sanoma Corporation's President and CEO Susan Duinhoven has informed Sanoma's Board of Directors that she will step down from the role of President and CEO during the first half of 2024. The Board has initiated a search for her successor. Susan Duinhoven was appointed President and CEO of Sanoma in October 2015. She is committed to remaining fully operational as CEO until her successor has started and ensuring a solid transition after that.

"Susan has done outstanding job in transforming Sanoma from a cross-media company operating in multiple countries to the leading European K12 learning company. At the same time, she has focused intensively on strengthening Sanoma's legacy as a leading media company in Finland through successful digitalisation. Serving our customers has always been in the centre in Susan's leadership and it is widely reflected in Sanoma's way of working. Together with the positive impact our businesses have on the lives of millions of people every day, it has built in Sanoma a solid base to continue executing its growth strategy. On behalf of the whole Board, I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Susan for her excellent work and exceptional commitment to Sanoma," says Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Chair of the Board of Directors.

"I am honoured and grateful to have been given the opportunity to work with our teams to support teachers in helping all students reach their potential and provide independent journalism and inspiring local entertainment to all Finns. During these eight years, we have together transformed Sanoma from a multi-country media company to the leading European K12 learning company with a strong, successfully digitalised, Finnish media house. I see this as a good moment to hand over, as we have clear strategies for future profitable growth for both businesses and key initiatives, such as Solar in Learning, are well underway. In 2023, we have together proven that our business is resilient, although not immune, to challenging economic circumstances. I want to thank our customers, partners and all Sanoma employees I have had the pleasure to work with during these years, and shareholders and the Board of Directors for their trust and unrelenting support for our successful transformation," says Susan Duinhoven, President and CEO.

