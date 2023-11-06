Embraer S.A.: Embraer Earnings Results 3rd Quarter 2023

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Embraer delivered 43 jets in the third quarter, of which 15 commercial aircraft and 28 executive jets (19 light and 9 mid-size). The total number of deliveries represent an increase of 30% compared to 3Q22 and an increase of 33% Year to Date (YTD) from 105 versus 79 aircraft.

reached in the quarter (38% higher than 3Q22 and equal to 2Q23). YTD revenues represent an increase of 29% compared to the same period last year. All Business Units had higher revenues and volumes Year over Year (YoY) and YTD, with the main highlight being Commercial Aviation representing a strong growth of 68% YoY and 52% YTD. Adjusted EBIT of 7.8% compared to 5.4% in 3Q22 due to higher volumes in all business units.

in 3Q22 due to in units. Firm order backlog ended 3Q23 at US$ 17.8 billion, the highest level in one year, driven by higher sales in Commercial Aviation . Commercial Aviation backlog rose from US$ 8 billion to US$ 8.6 billion compared to 2Q23, with 42 aircraft sold in 2023. Services & Support reached US$ 2.8 billion in the quarter, the highest volume ever recorded in the business unit. Executive Aviation strong backlog at US$ 4.3 billion highlights its sustained demand backlog.

ended 3Q23 at the highest level in one year, driven by higher . Commercial Aviation backlog rose from US$ 8 billion to compared to 2Q23, with 42 aircraft sold in 2023. reached US$ 2.8 billion in the quarter, the highest volume ever recorded in the business unit. strong backlog at US$ 4.3 billion highlights its sustained demand backlog. Adjusted Free Cash Flow w/o EVE (FCF) in 3Q23 of US$ 44.0 million pointing to a strong cash generation in the 4Q23 due to higher deliveries.

in 3Q23 of US$ 44.0 million pointing to a strong cash generation in the 4Q23 due to higher deliveries. Successful conclusion of Liability Management, extending the average loan maturity to 4.8 years .

. Operational and financial guidance for 2023 remains unchanged.

