GIFA INC Announces The Acquisition of Real Estate Land in Northern Cyprus

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Gifa, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("GIFA," the "Company," "we," "us," and "our") (OTC PINK:GIFX) today announced the acquisition of Real Estate Land in Northern Cyprus.

"We're now rolling up our sleeves to take our company to new heights after the success we have obtained.. Corporation is in intensive planning, and it's our priority to carry out what we've already planned. Our company's current focus is real estate, which is the country's most active business sector, as we stated in the previous press release," stated Mr Kisa.

'Our company has purchased 234 donum of land in Karsiyaka, Kyrenia, North Cyprus for $3,636,771 USD on October 10, 2023. Karsiyaka is a popular destination for luxury villas, hotels and beaches.The region is in high demand, especially by tourists, foreign and local investors.The construction permission of the land has been obtained by the company and it is now being put up for sale at a price of $13,935,757 USD. Once the land is sold, our plan is to use the funds to build VIP luxury villas on other lands that we own. This strategic move is expected to generate a high profit rate and help increase the company's capital,' said Mr Kisa.

ABOUT GIFA INC:

GIFA, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services and consultancy, brokerage, business loans, project funding, crowdfunding advice, and consultancy to individual and corporate clients. It also offers personal and professional business development and investment advice to private clients airline representation, and corporate and leisure travel services. In addition, the company provides end-to-end supply and demand chain management services engaging in controlling and coordinating supply of materials to a range of entities that are involved in producing and delivering goods and services. Further, it engages in media business comprising newspaper and Webtv; provides consultancy, advice, assistance, and support for local businesses, as well as opportunity to access international finance; and offers local businesses and individuals small loans. The company also owns real estate and generates rent and sale income. The company was formerly known as Firefish, Inc. and changed its name to GIFA, Inc. in October 2017. GIFA, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lefkosa, Cyprus.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In particular, the words believe, may, could, should, expect, anticipate, estimate, project, propose, plan, intend, and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this press release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which may be beyond control of the Company, that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, and factors that cannot be predicted with certainty, as well as additional risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

