DJ Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIL5 LN) Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 16.7867 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20130175 CODE: GIL5 LN ISIN: LU1439943090 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN Sequence No.: 282992 EQS News ID: 1765995 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1765995&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2023 06:41 ET (11:41 GMT)