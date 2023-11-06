WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) reported third quarter GAAP net income of $731 million compared to a loss of $188 million, a year ago. Profit per share was $2.26 compared to a loss of $0.57. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.20 billion from $592 million.
On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.37, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Third quarter operating revenues increased to $6.11 billion from $6.05 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $6.7 billion in revenue.
The company increased guidance range for full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA to a range of $3.80 billion to $4.00 billion. Previously, the company projected adjusted EBITDA in a range of $3.30 billion - $3.70 billion.
