Proteintech Genomics, a subsidiary of Proteintech Group, Inc., and a provider of multiomic solutions for single-cell and spatial analysis, announced the launch of the MultiProHuman Fixed Cell Immune Profiling Antibody Cocktail. This cocktail contains 53 antibodies against intracellular and cell surface proteins, plus 5 isotype controls. The pre-titrated cocktail is demonstrated to be compatible with the 10x Genomics Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression Flex product.

Proteintech Genomics' MultiPro Human Fixed Cell Immune Profiling Antibody Cocktail containing 53 antibodies against intracellular and cell surface proteins, plus 5 isotype controls (Photo: Business Wire)

CEO of Proteintech Genomics, Kit Nazor, states, "With techniques like CITE-seq, it has been possible to layer highly multiplexed cell surface protein data on top of single cell gene expression profiles, but intracellular proteins have remained out of reach. We have been working diligently to provide researchers with the ability to delve beyond the cell surface and provide a high resolution view of intracellular proteins in addition to cell surface proteins and gene expression. Our MultiPro antibodies will empower researchers to push the boundaries of what we can learn from single cell studies."

Peter Smibert, VP of Biology at 10x Genomics, said, "In my pre-10x days, my lab developed CITE-seq to measure surface proteins with single cell transcriptomes. While several groups have subsequently obtained believable signal from intracellular proteins coupled with single cell gene expression, the resulting data was suboptimal. Proteintech Genomics' MultiPro Immune Profiling Cocktail together with 10x's Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression Flex assay is a game changer, unlocking protein detection throughout the whole cell surface, cytoplasm and nucleus and delivered with the high-quality gene expression data we expect from Flex."

The MultiPro Human Fixed Cell Immune Profiling Antibody Cocktail was developed solely for use with products sold by 10x Genomics, Inc. The cocktail will begin shipping November 6, 2023. For more information, please visit Proteintech Genomics. Inquiries should be directed to: genomics.inquiries@ptglab.com.

About Proteintech Genomics

Proteintech Genomics is a life science technology company empowering the research community with powerful tools to unlock the discovery potential of single cell and spatial multiomics. The company is developing highly multiplexed and fully optimized proteomic assays that can be readily integrated into various single cell and spatial analysis application workflows. Proteintech Genomics was founded as a subsidiary of the Proteintech Group in 2022 and opened its state-of-the-art San Diego facility in July 2022.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

About Proteintech Group

Proteintech Group Inc., founded in 2001, is a leading manufacturer of antibodies, proteins, nanobodies, and immunoassays. Proteintech has the largest proprietary portfolio of self-manufactured antibodies covering 2/3 of the human proteome. With over 200,000 products cited and confirmed specificity, Proteintech offers antibodies and immunoassays across research areas. In addition, Proteintech produces cytokines, growth factors and other proteins that are human expressed, bioactive and cGMP-grade. Proteintech sites are ISO13485 and ISO9001 accredited. To learn more about Proteintech, please visit www.ptglab.com

