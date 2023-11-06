Ceragon Networks Ltd.: Ceragon Reports 11% Growth in Third Quarter of 2023, Narrows Full-Year Guidance Range, Raising Midpoint

Company Generates $3.4 Million in GAAP Net Income and $10.8 Million in Positive Free Cash Flow
ROSH HA 'AIN, Israel, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023 .
Q3 2023 Financial Highlights:
- Revenues of $87 .3 million, up 10.9% year-over-year
- Operating income of $6.7 million on a GAAP basis, or $8.0 million on a non-GAAP basis
- EPS of $0.04 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $0.06 per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis
Q3 2023 Business Highlights:
- Announced the definitive agreement to acquire Siklu to expand presence in North America, increasing market share in mmW and augmenting Ceragon's offering with Fixed Wireless Access
- North America :
- Record bookings, supported by continued strength in 5G rollout and expanded presence with private network customers
- Third consecutive quarter of revenues exceeding $20 million
- India :
- Strongest region in terms of revenue, with record quarterly revenue since Q2 2018
Doron Arazi, CEO, commented: "Ceragon continues to expand its addressable market and diversify its customer base, bolstering our already durable competitive position as a leader in one of the growing parts of the telecommunications sector. Continued strong demand in India and North America drove our growth, and we are successfully broadening our position with private networks and smaller Communication Service Providers, adding 20 new customers in this segment since the beginning of the year, to expand our revenue opportunity and further diversify our customer portfolio. The pending acquisition of Siklu is expected to accelerate this trend, adding incremental revenue with key growth customers."
"While the Siklu acquisition has not closed yet, Ceragon and Siklu teams are already working on integration plans, and our expectation both in terms of timing and for operational and financial synergies has not changed," added Mr. Arazi. "We continue to view this pending acquisition as strategic, strengthening our end-to-end offering, expanding our position in key growth areas and enabling significant cross-selling opportunities."
"With our improved collections, we generated more than $10 million from operations and investing activities during the quarter, giving us increased confidence that we can integrate and accelerate Siklu, invest in product development, and strengthen our balance sheet," continued Mr. Arazi. "We expect a continued growth year over year in revenue and profitability in the fourth quarter, capping off a strong year for Ceragon and giving us significant momentum as we enter 2024."
Primary Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results:
Revenues were $87.3 million, up 10.9% from $78.6 million in Q3 2022 and 1.3% compared to $86.2 million in Q2 2023.
Gross profit was $30.3 million, giving us a gross margin of 34.7%, compared with a gross margin of 35.3% in Q3 2022 and 35.2% in Q2 2023.
Operating income was $6.7 million compared with $1.3 million for Q3 2022 and $5.7 million for Q2 2023.
Net income (loss) was $3.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with $(0.9) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share for Q3 2022 and $2.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share for Q2 2023.
Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 34.9%, operating profit was $8.0 million, and net income was $5.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.
Cash and cash equivalents were $34.0 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $24.5 million at June 30, 2023 .
For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.
Revenue Breakout by Geography:
Q3 2023
India
34 %
North America
26 %
Latin America
15 %
Europe
11 %
APAC
10 %
Africa
4 %
Outlook
Ceragon management narrowed the range and raised the midpoint of its full-year revenue guidance to $338 million to $346 million, up from prior guidance of $334 - $348 million and expects full-year non-GAAP profitability. Our guidance is based on current visibility and assumes normal conversion of bookings to revenue. Our revenue target for fiscal 2027 is approximately $500 million, and we also target increasing our gross margins to at least 34-36% over the same period.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
$
87,260
$
78,649
$
256,820
$
219,642
Cost of revenues
56,986
50,861
168,014
151,111
Gross profit
30,274
27,788
88,806
68,531
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
7,454
7,318
23,204
21,610
Sales and Marketing
10,059
8,663
30,033
26,797
General and administrative
5,806
6,571
17,348
16,469
Restructuring and related charges
-
-
897
-
Acquisition- and integration-related
283
-
283
-
Other operating expenses (*)
-
3,971
-
3,971
Total operating expenses
$
23,602
$
26,523
$
71,765
$
68,847
Operating income (loss)
6,672
1,265
17,041
(316)
Financial expenses and others, net
1,722
1,778
5,066
3,294
Income (loss) before taxes
4,950
(513)
11,975
(3,610)
Taxes on income
1,583
350
4,552
1,061
Net income (loss)
$
3,367
$
(863)
$
7,423
$
(4,671)
Basic net income (loss) per share
$
0.04
$
(0.01)
$
0.09
$
(0.06)
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.04
$
(0.01)
$
0.09
$
(0.06)
Weighted average number of shares
84,688,985
84,200,177
84,470,709
84,060,674
Weighted average number of shares
85,488,113
84,200,177
85,265,666
84,060,674
(*) Hostile attempt related costs.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2022
ASSETS
Unaudited
Audited
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 33,966
$ 22,948
Trade receivables, net
104,593
100,034
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
15,047
15,756
Inventories
70,050
72,009
Total current assets
223,656
210,747
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Severance pay and pension fund
4,652
4,633
Property and equipment, net
30,145
29,456
Operating lease right-of-use assets
16,214
17,962
Intangible assets, net
9,337
8,208
Other non-current assets
17,130
18,312
Total non-current assets
77,478
78,571
Total assets
$ 301,134
$ 289,318
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 65,865
$ 67,384
Deferred revenues
2,986
3,343
Short-term loans
38,200
37,500
Operating lease liabilities
3,052
3,745
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
25,148
20,864
Total current liabilities
135,251
132,836
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Accrued severance pay and pension
8,983
9,314
Deferred revenues
12,170
11,545
Other long-term payables
3,059
2,653
Operating lease liabilities
11,157
13,187
Total long-term liabilities
35,369
36,699
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital:
Ordinary shares
224
224
Additional paid-in capital
435,269
432,214
Treasury shares at cost
(20,091)
(20,091)
Other comprehensive loss
(10,903)
(11,156)
Accumulated deficits
(273,985)
(281,408)
Total shareholders' equity
130,514
119,783
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 301,134
$ 289,318
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(U.S. dollars, in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
3,367
$
(863)
$
7,423
$
(4,671)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
Depreciation and amortization
2,366
2,643
7,501
8,418
Loss from sale of property and equipment, net
31
-
61
20
Stock-based compensation expense
1,048
1,167
3,025
2,602
Decrease in accrued severance pay and pensions, net
(11)
(321)
(355)
(690)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
2,684
6,659
(4,226)
2,486
Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
1,360
1,297
1,911
(1,759)
Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets
1,090
853
2,987
2,726
Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write off
(2,437)
(3,759)
1,622
(3,310)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
3,229
1,834
(726)
3,173
Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable and accrued expenses
2,071
(258)
4,397
(1,964)
Decrease in operating lease liability
(1,443)
(1,087)
(3,961)
(5,158)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
(118)
432
268
1,735
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
13,237
$
8,597
$
19,927
$
3,608
Cash flow from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment, net
(1,935)
(3,664)
(7,407)
(9,032)
Purchase of intangible assets
(446)
(823)
(2,283)
(1,260)
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(2,381)
$
(4,487)
$
(9,690)
$
(10,292)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
297
30
410
Proceeds from (repayment of) bank credits and loans, net
(1,350)
(2,000)
700
15,100
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
(1,350)
$
(1,703)
$
730
$
15,510
Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents
$
(69)
$
(35)
$
51
$
59
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
$
9,437
$
2,372
$
11,018
$
8,885
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
24,529
23,592
22,948
17,079
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$
33,966
$
25,964
$
33,966
$
25,964
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
GAAP cost of revenues
$
56,986
$
50,861
$
168,014
$
151,111
Stock-based compensation expenses
(142)
(161)
(367)
(418)
Changes in indirect tax positions
-
(1)
(3)
(2)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$
56,844
$
50,699
$
167,644
$
150,691
GAAP gross profit
$
30,274
$
27,788
$
88,806
$
68,531
Stock-based compensation expenses
142
161
367
418
Changes in indirect tax positions
-
1
3
2
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
30,416
$
27,950
$
89,176
$
68,951
GAAP Research and development expenses
$
7,454
$
7,318
$
23,204
$
21,610
Stock-based compensation expenses
(194)
(168)
(672)
(188)
Non-GAAP Research and development expenses
$
7,260
$
7,150
$
22,532
$
21,422
GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses
$
10,059
$
8,663
$
30,033
$
26,797
Stock-based compensation expenses
(357)
(383)
(1,096)
(962)
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses
$
9,702
$
8,280
$
28,937
$
25,835
GAAP General and Administrative expenses
$
5,806
$
6,571
$
17,348
$
16,469
Retired CEO compensation
-
-
-
96
Stock-based compensation expenses
(355)
(455)
(890)
(1,034)
Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses
$
5,451
$
6,116
$
16,458
$
15,531
GAAP Restructuring and related charges
-
-
897
-
Restructuring and related charges
-
-
(897)
-
Non-GAAP Other operating expenses
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
|
GAAP Acquisition- and integration-related
283
-
283
-
Acquisition- and integration-related
(283)
-
(283)
-
Non-GAAP Other operating expenses
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
GAAP Other operating expenses
-
3,971
-
3,971
Hostile attempt related costs
-
(3,971)
-
(3,971)
Non-GAAP Other operating expenses
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
GAAP operating income (loss)
$
6,672
$
1,265
$
17,041
$
(316)
Stock-based compensation expenses
1,048
1,167
3,025
2,602
Changes in indirect tax positions
-
1
3
2
Retired CEO compensation
-
-
-
(96)
Hostile attempt related costs
-
3,971
-
3,971
Restructuring and related charges
-
-
897
-
Acquisition- and integration-related
283
-
283
-
Non-GAAP operating income
$
8,003
$
6,404
$
21,249
$
6,163
GAAP financial expenses and others, net
$
1,722
$
1,778
$
5,066
$
3,294
Leases - financial income
364
233
1,007
2,432
Non-GAAP financial expenses & others, net
$
2,086
$
2,011
$
6,073
$
5,726
GAAP Tax expenses
$
1,583
$
350
$
4,552
$
1,061
Non - cash tax adjustments
(630)
(81)
(2,373)
(427)
Non-GAAP Tax expenses
$
953
$
269
$
2,179
$
634
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
GAAP net income (loss)
$
3,367
$
(863)
$
7,423
$
(4,671)
Stock-based compensation expenses
1,048
1,167
3,025
2,602
Changes in indirect tax positions
-
1
3
2
Leases - financial income
(364)
(233)
(1,007)
(2,432)
Retired CEO compensation
-
-
-
(96)
Hostile attempt related costs
-
3,971
-
3,971
Restructuring and other charges
-
-
897
-
Acquisition- and integration-related
283
-
283
-
Non-cash tax adjustments
630
81
2,373
427
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
4,964
$
4,124
$
12,997
$
(197)
|
GAAP basic net income (loss) per share
$
0.04
$
(0.01)
$
0.09
$
(0.06)
|
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.04
$
(0.01)
$
0.09
$
(0.06)
|
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.06
$
0.05
$
0.15
$
(0.00)
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP
84,688,985
84,200,177
84,470,709
84,060,674
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP
85,488,113
84,200,177
85,265,666
84,060,674
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
87,228,483
85,970,107
86,897,235
84,060,674
