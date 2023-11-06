Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Lithium aus Europa
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 941230 | ISIN: IL0010851660 | Ticker-Symbol: GGN
Frankfurt
06.11.23
08:00 Uhr
1,680 Euro
+0,090
+5,66 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CERAGON NETWORKS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CERAGON NETWORKS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7601,87014:24
1,7801,88014:24
PR Newswire
06.11.2023 | 13:00
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ceragon Networks Ltd.: Ceragon Reports 11% Growth in Third Quarter of 2023, Narrows Full-Year Guidance Range, Raising Midpoint

Company Generates $3.4 Million in GAAP Net Income and $10.8 Million in Positive Free Cash Flow

ROSH HA 'AIN, Israel, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023 .

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues of $87 .3 million, up 10.9% year-over-year
  • Operating income of $6.7 million on a GAAP basis, or $8.0 million on a non-GAAP basis
  • EPS of $0.04 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $0.06 per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis

Q3 2023 Business Highlights:

  • Announced the definitive agreement to acquire Siklu to expand presence in North America, increasing market share in mmW and augmenting Ceragon's offering with Fixed Wireless Access
  • North America :
    - Record bookings, supported by continued strength in 5G rollout and expanded presence with private network customers
    -     Third consecutive quarter of revenues exceeding $20 million
  • India :
    - Strongest region in terms of revenue, with record quarterly revenue since Q2 2018

Doron Arazi, CEO, commented: "Ceragon continues to expand its addressable market and diversify its customer base, bolstering our already durable competitive position as a leader in one of the growing parts of the telecommunications sector. Continued strong demand in India and North America drove our growth, and we are successfully broadening our position with private networks and smaller Communication Service Providers, adding 20 new customers in this segment since the beginning of the year, to expand our revenue opportunity and further diversify our customer portfolio. The pending acquisition of Siklu is expected to accelerate this trend, adding incremental revenue with key growth customers."

"While the Siklu acquisition has not closed yet, Ceragon and Siklu teams are already working on integration plans, and our expectation both in terms of timing and for operational and financial synergies has not changed," added Mr. Arazi. "We continue to view this pending acquisition as strategic, strengthening our end-to-end offering, expanding our position in key growth areas and enabling significant cross-selling opportunities."

"With our improved collections, we generated more than $10 million from operations and investing activities during the quarter, giving us increased confidence that we can integrate and accelerate Siklu, invest in product development, and strengthen our balance sheet," continued Mr. Arazi. "We expect a continued growth year over year in revenue and profitability in the fourth quarter, capping off a strong year for Ceragon and giving us significant momentum as we enter 2024."

Primary Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

Revenues were $87.3 million, up 10.9% from $78.6 million in Q3 2022 and 1.3% compared to $86.2 million in Q2 2023.

Gross profit was $30.3 million, giving us a gross margin of 34.7%, compared with a gross margin of 35.3% in Q3 2022 and 35.2% in Q2 2023.

Operating income was $6.7 million compared with $1.3 million for Q3 2022 and $5.7 million for Q2 2023.

Net income (loss) was $3.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with $(0.9) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share for Q3 2022 and $2.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share for Q2 2023.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 34.9%, operating profit was $8.0 million, and net income was $5.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.

Cash and cash equivalents were $34.0 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $24.5 million at June 30, 2023 .

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Revenue Breakout by Geography:


Q3 2023

India

34 %

North America

26 %

Latin America

15 %

Europe

11 %

APAC

10 %

Africa

4 %

Outlook

Ceragon management narrowed the range and raised the midpoint of its full-year revenue guidance to $338 million to $346 million, up from prior guidance of $334 - $348 million and expects full-year non-GAAP profitability. Our guidance is based on current visibility and assumes normal conversion of bookings to revenue. Our revenue target for fiscal 2027 is approximately $500 million, and we also target increasing our gross margins to at least 34-36% over the same period.

Conference Call

The Company will host a Zoom web conference today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community.

Investors are invited to register by clicking here. All relevant information will be sent upon registration.

If you are unable to join us live, a recording of the call will be available on our website at www.ceragon.com within 24 hours after the call.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical multimedia services, stabilized communications, and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a complete portfolio of turnkey end-to-end AI-based managed and professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as more than 800 private network owners, in more than 150 countries. For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, supply chain and shipping, components availability; growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Ceragon's future results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effects of global economic trends, including recession, rising inflation, rising interest rates, commodity price increases and fluctuations, commodity shortages and exposure to economic slowdown; the effects of the evolving nature of the recent war in Gaza between Israel and the Hamas; risks associated with delays in the transition to 5G technologies and in the 5G rollout; risks relating to the concentration of our business on a limited number of large mobile operators and the fact that the significant weight of their ordering, compared to the overall ordering by other customers, coupled with inconsistent ordering patterns, could negatively affect us; risks resulting from the volatility in our revenues, margins and working capital needs, substantial losses incurred and negative cash flows generated, which, if continue, may significantly adversely impact our results of operations and cash flow; the high volatility in the supply needs of our customers, which from time to time lead to delivery issues and may lead to us being unable to timely fulfill our customer commitments; risks associated with inaccurate forecasts or business changes, which may expose us to inventory-related losses on inventory purchased by our contract manufacturers and other suppliers, to increased expenses should unexpected production ramp up be required, or to write off to parts of our inventory, which would increase our cost of revenues; uncertainties as to the occurrence and timing of the consummation of the transaction with Siklu and the potential failure to satisfy the conditions to the closing of such transaction; and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results of operation, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as published on May 1, 2023, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Ceragon from time to time with the SEC.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Ceragon's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Ceragon's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,




2023


2022


2023


2022





















Revenues



$

87,260


$

78,649


$

256,820


$

219,642

Cost of revenues



56,986


50,861


168,014


151,111











Gross profit



30,274


27,788


88,806


68,531











Operating expenses:










Research and development, net



7,454


7,318


23,204


21,610

Sales and Marketing



10,059


8,663


30,033


26,797

General and administrative



5,806


6,571


17,348


16,469

Restructuring and related charges



-


-


897


-

Acquisition- and integration-related



283


-


283


-

Other operating expenses (*)



-


3,971


-


3,971











Total operating expenses



$

23,602


$

26,523


$

71,765


$

68,847











Operating income (loss)



6,672


1,265


17,041


(316)











Financial expenses and others, net



1,722


1,778


5,066


3,294











Income (loss) before taxes



4,950


(513)


11,975


(3,610)











Taxes on income



1,583


350


4,552


1,061











Net income (loss)



$

3,367


$

(863)


$

7,423


$

(4,671)











Basic net income (loss) per share



$

0.04


$

(0.01)


$

0.09


$

(0.06)

Diluted net income (loss) per share



$

0.04


$

(0.01)


$

0.09


$

(0.06)











Weighted average number of shares
used in computing basic net income
(loss) per share



84,688,985


84,200,177


84,470,709


84,060,674











Weighted average number of shares
used in computing diluted net income
(loss) per share



85,488,113


84,200,177


85,265,666


84,060,674




(*) Hostile attempt related costs.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)




September 30,

2023


December 31,

2022

ASSETS


Unaudited


Audited






CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 33,966


$ 22,948

Trade receivables, net


104,593


100,034

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses


15,047


15,756

Inventories


70,050


72,009






Total current assets


223,656


210,747






NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Severance pay and pension fund


4,652


4,633

Property and equipment, net


30,145


29,456

Operating lease right-of-use assets


16,214


17,962

Intangible assets, net


9,337


8,208

Other non-current assets


17,130


18,312






Total non-current assets


77,478


78,571






Total assets


$ 301,134


$ 289,318






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables


$ 65,865


$ 67,384

Deferred revenues


2,986


3,343

Short-term loans


38,200


37,500

Operating lease liabilities


3,052


3,745

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses


25,148


20,864






Total current liabilities


135,251


132,836






LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay and pension


8,983


9,314

Deferred revenues


12,170


11,545

Other long-term payables


3,059


2,653

Operating lease liabilities


11,157


13,187






Total long-term liabilities


35,369


36,699






SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Share capital:





Ordinary shares


224


224

Additional paid-in capital


435,269


432,214

Treasury shares at cost


(20,091)


(20,091)

Other comprehensive loss


(10,903)


(11,156)

Accumulated deficits


(273,985)


(281,408)






Total shareholders' equity


130,514


119,783






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 301,134


$ 289,318

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(U.S. dollars, in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,


Nine months ended

September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Cash flow from operating activities:












Net income (loss)

$

3,367


$

(863)


$

7,423


$

(4,671)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities:












Depreciation and amortization


2,366



2,643



7,501



8,418

Loss from sale of property and equipment, net


31



-



61



20

Stock-based compensation expense


1,048



1,167



3,025



2,602

Decrease in accrued severance pay and pensions, net


(11)



(321)



(355)



(690)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net


2,684



6,659



(4,226)



2,486

Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
(including other long term assets)


1,360



1,297



1,911



(1,759)

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets


1,090



853



2,987



2,726

Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write off


(2,437)



(3,759)



1,622



(3,310)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables


3,229



1,834



(726)



3,173

Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable and accrued expenses
(including other long term liabilities)


2,071



(258)



4,397



(1,964)

Decrease in operating lease liability


(1,443)



(1,087)



(3,961)



(5,158)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues


(118)



432



268



1,735

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

13,237


$

8,597


$

19,927


$

3,608

Cash flow from investing activities:












Purchase of property and equipment, net


(1,935)



(3,664)



(7,407)



(9,032)

Purchase of intangible assets


(446)



(823)



(2,283)



(1,260)

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(2,381)


$

(4,487)


$

(9,690)


$

(10,292)













Cash flow from financing activities:












Proceeds from exercise of options


-



297



30



410

Proceeds from (repayment of) bank credits and loans, net


(1,350)



(2,000)



700



15,100

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(1,350)


$

(1,703)


$

730


$

15,510













Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents

$

(69)


$

(35)


$

51


$

59

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

$

9,437


$

2,372


$

11,018


$

8,885

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period


24,529



23,592



22,948



17,079

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$

33,966


$

25,964


$

33,966


$

25,964

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Three months ended


Nine months ended



September 30,


September 30,



2023


2022



2023


2022

















GAAP cost of revenues


$

56,986


$

50,861


$

168,014


$

151,111

Stock-based compensation expenses



(142)



(161)



(367)



(418)

Changes in indirect tax positions



-



(1)



(3)



(2)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues


$

56,844


$

50,699


$

167,644


$

150,691














GAAP gross profit


$

30,274


$

27,788


$

88,806


$

68,531

Stock-based compensation expenses



142



161



367



418

Changes in indirect tax positions



-



1



3



2

Non-GAAP gross profit


$

30,416


$

27,950


$

89,176


$

68,951














GAAP Research and development expenses


$

7,454


$

7,318


$

23,204


$

21,610

Stock-based compensation expenses



(194)



(168)



(672)



(188)

Non-GAAP Research and development expenses


$

7,260


$

7,150


$

22,532


$

21,422














GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses


$

10,059


$

8,663


$

30,033


$

26,797

Stock-based compensation expenses



(357)



(383)



(1,096)



(962)

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses


$

9,702


$

8,280


$

28,937


$

25,835














GAAP General and Administrative expenses


$

5,806


$

6,571


$

17,348


$

16,469

Retired CEO compensation



-



-



-



96

Stock-based compensation expenses



(355)



(455)



(890)



(1,034)

Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses


$

5,451


$

6,116


$

16,458


$

15,531














GAAP Restructuring and related charges



-



-



897



-

Restructuring and related charges



-



-



(897)



-

Non-GAAP Other operating expenses


$

-


$


-


$

-


$

-

GAAP Acquisition- and integration-related



283



-



283



-

Acquisition- and integration-related



(283)



-



(283)



-

Non-GAAP Other operating expenses


$

-


$


-


$

-


$

-














GAAP Other operating expenses



-



3,971



-



3,971

Hostile attempt related costs



-



(3,971)



-



(3,971)

Non-GAAP Other operating expenses


$

-


$


-


$

-


$

-









































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Three months ended


Nine months ended




September 30,


September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

GAAP operating income (loss)



$

6,672


$

1,265


$

17,041


$

(316)

Stock-based compensation expenses




1,048



1,167



3,025



2,602

Changes in indirect tax positions




-



1



3



2

Retired CEO compensation




-



-



-



(96)

Hostile attempt related costs




-



3,971



-



3,971

Restructuring and related charges




-



-



897



-

Acquisition- and integration-related




283



-



283



-

Non-GAAP operating income



$

8,003


$

6,404


$

21,249


$

6,163















GAAP financial expenses and others, net



$

1,722


$

1,778


$

5,066


$

3,294

Leases - financial income




364



233



1,007



2,432

Non-GAAP financial expenses & others, net



$

2,086


$

2,011


$

6,073


$

5,726















GAAP Tax expenses



$

1,583


$

350


$

4,552


$

1,061

Non - cash tax adjustments




(630)



(81)



(2,373)



(427)

Non-GAAP Tax expenses



$

953


$

269


$

2,179


$

634






























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)






Three months ended




Nine months ended

September 30,






September 30,







2023



2022



2023



2022
















GAAP net income (loss)


$

3,367


$

(863)


$

7,423


$

(4,671)


Stock-based compensation expenses



1,048



1,167



3,025



2,602


Changes in indirect tax positions



-



1



3



2


Leases - financial income



(364)



(233)



(1,007)



(2,432)


Retired CEO compensation



-



-



-



(96)


Hostile attempt related costs



-



3,971



-



3,971


Restructuring and other charges



-



-



897



-


Acquisition- and integration-related



283



-



283



-


Non-cash tax adjustments



630



81



2,373



427


Non-GAAP net income (loss)


$

4,964


$

4,124


$

12,997


$

(197)
















GAAP basic net income (loss) per share


$

0.04


$

(0.01)


$

0.09


$

(0.06)
















GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share


$

0.04


$

(0.01)


$

0.09


$

(0.06)


Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per share


$

0.06


$

0.05


$

0.15


$

(0.00)
















Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP
basic net income (loss) per share



84,688,985



84,200,177



84,470,709



84,060,674
















Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP
diluted net income (loss) per share



85,488,113



84,200,177



85,265,666



84,060,674
















Weighted average number of shares used in computing
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share



87,228,483



85,970,107



86,897,235



84,060,674

























Ceragon Investor & Media Contact:

Rob Fink or Bob Meyers
FNK IR
Tel. 1+646-809-4048
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1704355/Ceragon_Networks_Ltd_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.