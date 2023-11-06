Inter&Co, Inc: Inter&Co Inc. Reports Record Third-Quarter 2023 Net Income of R$104 Million

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR | B3: INBR32), the premier Super App that provides financial and digital commerce services to more than 29 million customers, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.



Key highlights:

Record Net Income of R$104 million and R$145 million in Earnings Before Tax





Continued growth in revenue per client, with record Gross ARPAC of R$48





Strong acceleration of l oan growth , multiple times higher than industry average





Cost of Risk down by 30 bps QoQ due to improved asset quality



João Vitor Menin, CEO:

"I'm excited to share that our latest results put us ahead of schedule in meeting our goals of reaching 60 million clients, with 30% ROE, and 30% efficiency ratio by 2027.

Quarter after quarter, we are showing that we have created a virtuous cycle: the more value we offer to clients, the more they reward us with their business across our diversified banking platform. As our scale and profitability grows, we are empowered to continue innovating, and the cycle starts anew.

We have strong conviction in our strategy as a driver of sustained growth, profitability, and long-term value for our shareholders."

Financial highlights

Total Gross Revenue of R$2.1 billion, a 39% YoY growth, resulting from ongoing portfolio repricing and continuous deeper client monetization.





a 39% YoY growth, resulting from ongoing portfolio repricing and continuous deeper client monetization. Record N et I ncome of R$104 million and earnings before tax of R$145 million, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of bottom-line growth.





and earnings before tax of R$145 million, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of bottom-line growth. Efficiency Ratio of 52.4% , approximately 100 bps enhancement compared to the second quarter of 2023, highlighting the commitment to the cost control initiatives.





, approximately 100 bps enhancement compared to the second quarter of 2023, highlighting the commitment to the cost control initiatives. Cost of R isk decreased by 3 0 bps QoQ , driven by enhanced credit underwriting practices and an improved portfolio mix.





driven by enhanced credit underwriting practices and an improved portfolio mix. ROE reached 5.7% , a 210 bps improvement that underscores the highest ever profitability.





a 210 bps improvement that underscores the highest ever profitability. Cost of Funding close to 60% of CDI, remaining a key competitive advantage.



Operational highlights

29.4 million Total Clients, with 1.6 million added this quarter, as a result of new customer acquisition strategies.



Near ly 2 million highly engaged G lobal C lients , who have a cross-selling index 2.5 times higher than other customers.





, who have a cross-selling index 2.5 times higher than other customers. 52.7% A ctivation R ate , with a record of 1 million new active clients this quarter, reaching 15.5 million active clients due to improvements in communication and engagement.





, with a record of 1 million new active clients this quarter, reaching 15.5 million active clients due to improvements in communication and engagement. R$ 4 8 Gross ARPAC, demonstrating a consistent upward trend as activation rate and revenues continue to grow.





demonstrating a consistent upward trend as activation rate and revenues continue to grow. 41% YoY increase in T ransactional V olume reaching a Cards + PIX TPV of R$219 billion, reflecting the growth in active clients and credit origination policies.





reaching a Cards + PIX TPV of R$219 billion, reflecting the growth in active clients and credit origination policies. Achieved ~8% market-share in the number of PIX transactions, and 10% in Home Equity originations.



Conference Call

Inter&Co will discuss its Q3 2023 financial results today, November 6th, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET (1 p.m. BRT). The webcast details, along with the earnings materials can be accessed on the company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.inter.co/en/.

About Inter&Co

Inter&Co?is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter's?shares.??Inter is the premier Super App providing financial and digital commerce services to more than 29 million customers. We offer a complete range of solutions, including banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, in addition to a marketplace that brings together the best retailers in Brazil and the United States.

