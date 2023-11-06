TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the "Company" or "OSG"), a leading provider of liquid bulk transportation services in the energy industry for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, today reported results for the third quarter of 2023.

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $17.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared with net income of $13.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Third quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA (A) , a non-GAAP measure, was $48.1 million, an increase of $5.8 million, or 13.7%, from the third quarter of 2022.

, a non-GAAP measure, was $48.1 million, an increase of $5.8 million, or 13.7%, from the third quarter of 2022. Shipping revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $115.4 million, a decrease of $7.6, million, or 6.2%, from the third quarter of 2022.

Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues (B) , a non-GAAP measure, for the third quarter of 2023 were $108.6 million, a decrease of $6.5 million, or 5.6%, from the third quarter of 2022.

, a non-GAAP measure, for the third quarter of 2023 were $108.6 million, a decrease of $6.5 million, or 5.6%, from the third quarter of 2022. Total cash and investments (C) were $112.5 million as of September 30, 2023.

were $112.5 million as of September 30, 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 4,580,921 shares for total consideration of $18.7 million.

During the quarter, the Company also purchased 13,851,382 warrants which were exercisable for 2,631,763 shares for total consideration of $11.4 million.

Sam Norton, OSG's President and CEO, said. " We made progress on all of our key objectives since our report for the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased by more than 20% from the second quarter. We completed transactions to repurchase the equivalent of 7.2 million shares, returning nearly $30 million to our shareholders. We took steps to add additional earning assets to our fleet through an agreement to purchase the Alaskan Frontier, which we expect to be in operation within the next 12 months. And, after the quarter end, we prepaid $6.7 million of interest-bearing liabilities at a discount, which will see us book a gain of $911,000 during the fourth quarter."

Mr. Norton added, " Cashflow from operations continues to meet or exceed our expectations, giving us continuing confidence that our business plan is working. As has been the case for most of this year, healthy refining margins and strong international tanker rates have supported better than expected performance from our TSP vessels and have boosted volumes lifted in our lightering operations. With three-year charter extensions obtained during the quarter for both the Overseas Boston and OSG 204/Endurance, 90% of 2024 available trading days for the Jones Act fleet are now fixed at rates that will generate TCE from fixed contracts in excess of $30 million per month through the end of 2024. Free cashflow above debt service and capital expenditures should thus be available to allow us to make further progress in meeting our key capital allocation goals."

A, B, C Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables attached to this press release starting on Page 8.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Shipping revenues were $115.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $7.6 million, or 6.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. TCE revenues were $108.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $6.5 million, or 5.6%, from the third quarter of 2022. The decreases primarily resulted from (a) fewer vessels in our fleet, as we redelivered three conventional tankers leased from American Shipping Company in December 2022, (b) an 8-day increase in drydock days, and (c) a decrease in Delaware Bay lightering volumes. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in average daily rates earned by our fleet and one full Government of Israel voyage and one partial Government of Israel voyage that began during the third quarter of 2023 and continued in the fourth quarter compared to two partial Government of Israel voyages in the third quarter of 2022.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2023 was $28.2 million compared to operating income of $22.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $17.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared with net income of $13.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. The increases in operating and net income primarily reflected decreases in voyage, vessel and charter hire expenses of $13.1 million when compared to the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in voyage expenses was primarily due to a decrease in fuel expenses, as our vessels performed fewer voyage charters during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022. The decreases in vessel and charter hire expenses were primarily due to the redelivery of three conventional tankers leased from American Shipping Company in December 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $48.1 million for the 2023 third quarter, an increase of $5.8 million compared with the third quarter of 2022, driven primarily by the increases in operating and net income.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") on Monday, November 6, 2023.

To access the call, participants should dial (844) 850-0546 for U.S. callers and (412) 317-5203 for international callers.

Participants have an option of calling in to listen or watching a live audio webcast and slide presentation available at the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.osg.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website after the completion of the call.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) is a publicly traded company providing liquid bulk transportation services in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG's U.S. Flag fleet consists of Suezmax crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, conventional and lightering ATBs, shuttle and conventional MR tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Tanker Security Program.

OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world's most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain forward-looking statements in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate to our prospects, supply and demand for vessels in the markets in which we operate and the impact on market rates and vessel earnings, the continued stability of our niche businesses, the impact of our time charter contracts on our future financial performance, and external events including geopolitical conflicts such as the Russia/Ukraine conflict and recent developments in the Middle East. Forward-looking statements are based on our current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in our filings with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or our representatives after the date of this press release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by us with the SEC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Shipping Revenues: Time and bareboat charter revenues $ 93,224 $ 92,730 $ 264,621 $ 232,934 Voyage charter revenues 22,211 30,329 71,230 112,108 115,435 123,059 335,851 345,042 Operating Expenses: Voyage expenses 6,858 7,997 22,413 32,813 Vessel expenses 39,969 45,430 123,337 130,380 Charter hire expenses 16,233 22,743 47,988 67,089 Depreciation and amortization 17,003 17,902 49,500 51,058 General and administrative 7,173 6,556 21,614 20,929 Total operating expenses 87,236 100,628 264,852 302,269 Operating income 28,199 22,431 70,999 42,773 Other income, net 1,643 568 4,184 649 Income before interest expense and income taxes 29,842 22,999 75,183 43,422 Interest expense (7,779 ) (8,229 ) (24,019 ) (24,869 ) Income before income taxes 22,063 14,770 51,164 18,553 Income tax expense (4,471 ) (1,522 ) (9,131 ) (2,074 ) Net income $ 17,592 $ 13,248 $ 42,033 $ 16,479 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic - Class A 78,263,667 88,174,640 80,544,607 87,579,624 Diluted - Class A 80,700,618 90,349,567 83,233,332 89,211,983 Per Share Amounts: Basic net income - Class A $ 0.22 $ 0.15 $ 0.52 $ 0.19 Diluted net income - Class A $ 0.22 $ 0.15 $ 0.51 $ 0.18

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,598 $ 78,732 Investment security to be held to maturity 14,900 - Voyage receivables, including unbilled of $4,862 and $11,364, net of reserve for credit losses 12,522 19,698 Income tax receivable 696 1,914 Other receivables 2,227 5,334 Inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,237 2,668 Total Current Assets 131,180 108,346 Vessels and other property, less accumulated depreciation 679,399 726,179 Deferred drydock expenditures, net 41,703 38,976 Total Vessels, Other Property and Deferred Drydock 721,102 765,155 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 14,567 18,017 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 187,135 206,797 Investment security to be held to maturity - 14,803 Other assets 27,188 25,945 Total Assets $ 1,081,172 $ 1,139,063 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 49,061 $ 54,906 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 67,320 63,288 Current portion of finance lease liabilities - 4,000 Current installments of long-term debt 43,183 23,733 Total Current Liabilities 159,564 145,927 Reserve for uncertain tax positions 212 175 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 127,266 149,960 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities - 16,456 Long-term debt 363,327 399,630 Deferred income taxes, net 79,263 70,233 Other liabilities 8,893 16,997 Total Liabilities 738,525 799,378 Equity: Common stock - Class A ($0.01 par value; 166,666,666 shares authorized; 89,496,512 and 88,297,439 shares issued; 72,322,453 and 78,297,439 shares outstanding) 895 883 Paid-in additional capital 587,447 597,455 Accumulated deficit (190,989 ) (233,023 ) Treasury stock, 17,174,059 and 10,000,000 shares, at cost (57,540 ) (29,040 ) 339,813 336,275 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,834 3,410 Total Equity 342,647 339,685 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,081,172 $ 1,139,063

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 42,033 $ 16,479 Items included in net income not affecting cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 49,500 51,058 Amortization of debt discount and other deferred financing costs 855 840 Compensation relating to restricted stock awards and stock option grants 2,556 3,237 Deferred income tax expense 9,068 1,998 Interest on finance lease liabilities 917 1,228 Non-cash operating lease expense 48,970 67,769 Payments for drydocking (12,862 ) (13,896 ) Operating lease liabilities (50,257 ) (69,368 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net (7,730 ) (18,166 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 83,050 41,179 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Expenditures for vessels and vessel improvements (2,593 ) (4,519 ) Purchase of investment security to be held to maturity - (14,794 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,593 ) (19,313 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments on debt (17,522 ) (16,530 ) Tax withholding on share-based awards (1,168 ) (496 ) Payments on principal portion of finance lease liabilities (2,964 ) (3,124 ) Deferred financing costs paid for debt amendments (53 ) (261 ) Purchases of treasury stock and Class A warrants (39,884 ) (11,026 ) Net cash used in financing activities (61,591 ) (31,437 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 18,866 (9,571 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 78,732 83,253 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 97,598 $ 73,682

Spot and Fixed TCE Rates Achieved and Revenue Days

The following tables provide a breakdown of TCE rates achieved for spot and fixed charters and the related revenue days for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and the comparable periods of 2022. Revenue days in the quarter ended September 30, 2023 totaled 1,747 compared with 2,035 in the prior year quarter. A summary fleet list by vessel class can be found later in this press release. Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.

2023 2022 Three months ended September 30, Spot

Earnings Fixed

Earnings Spot

Earnings Fixed

Earnings Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ - $ 67,694 $ 38,296 $ 60,923 Revenue days - 903 55 1,086 Non-Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 43,834 $ 68,875 $ 47,779 $ 38,911 Revenue days 189 60 184 92 ATBs: Average rate $ - $ 44,354 $ 41,117 $ 35,590 Revenue days - 247 85 99 Lightering: Average rate $ 89,255 $ - $ 71,086 $ 46,906 Revenue days 94 - 135 49 Alaska (a): Average rate $ - $ 61,016 $ - $ 60,438 Revenue days - 254 - 250

2023 2022 Nine months ended September 30, Spot

Earnings Fixed

Earnings Spot

Earnings Fixed

Earnings Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 60,505 $ 65,807 $ 53,710 $ 60,067 Revenue days 40 2,658 585 2,574 Non-Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 36,622 $ 63,239 $ 44,720 $ 29,632 Revenue days 677 74 546 273 ATBs: Average rate $ - $ 43,511 $ 41,048 $ 35,059 Revenue days - 737 85 458 Lightering: Average rate $ 91,900 $ - $ 65,758 $ 46,906 Revenue days 275 - 363 49 Alaska (a): Average rate $ - $ 60,355 $ - $ 59,799 Revenue days - 797 - 785 (a) Excludes one Alaska vessel currently in layup.

OSG has realigned some of our vessels in the analytical tables to reflect their current employment. The tables affected in the press release are the TCE Spot and Fixed Rate table and the Vessel Operating Contribution table. Prior year information has been revised to conform with the current presentation.

Fleet Information

As of September 30, 2023, OSG's operating fleet consisted of 21 vessels, 12 of which were owned, with the remaining vessels chartered-in. Vessels chartered-in are on Bareboat Charters.

Vessels Owned Vessels

Chartered-In Total at September 30, 2023 Vessel Type Number Number Total Vessels Total dwt (3) Handysize Product Carriers (1) 5 8 13 619,854 Crude Oil Tankers (2) 3 1 4 772,194 Refined Product ATBs 3 - 3 99,738 Lightering ATBs 1 - 1 45,556 Total Operating Fleet 12 9 21 1,537,342

(1) Includes two owned shuttle tankers, eight chartered-in tankers, and three non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Tanker Security Program or are on time charter to the U.S. Military Sealift Command. (2) Includes three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska and one crude oil tanker bareboat chartered-in and in layup. (3) Total dwt is defined as aggregate deadweight tons for all vessels of that type.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the following non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional information that will better enable them to evaluate the Company's performance. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures are intended to provide supplemental information, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP.

(A) Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) Revenues

Consistent with general practice in the shipping industry, the Company uses TCE revenues, which represents shipping revenues less voyage expenses, as a measure to compare revenue generated from a voyage charter to revenue generated from a time charter. TCE revenues, a non-GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Reconciliation of TCE revenues of the segments to shipping revenues as reported in the consolidated statements of operations follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Time charter equivalent revenues $ 108,577 $ 115,062 $ 313,438 $ 312,229 Add: Voyage expenses 6,858 7,997 22,413 32,813 Shipping revenues $ 115,435 $ 123,059 $ 335,851 $ 345,042

Vessel Operating Contribution

Vessel operating contribution, a non-GAAP measure, is TCE revenues minus vessel expenses and charter hire expenses. The Company changed the presentation of the table below to reflect the current business operations of the Company's vessels. Accordingly, prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Specialized businesses $ 31,981 $ 31,739 $ 88,312 $ 89,385 Jones Act handysize tankers 12,709 8,046 32,868 10,166 Jones Act ATBs 7,685 7,104 20,933 15,209 Vessel operating contribution 52,375 46,889 142,113 114,760 Depreciation and amortization 17,003 17,902 49,500 51,058 General and administrative 7,173 6,556 21,614 20,929 Operating income $ 28,199 $ 22,431 $ 70,999 $ 42,773

(B) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA adjusted to exclude amortization classified in charter hire expenses, interest expense classified in charter hire expenses, loss/(gain) on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net, non-cash stock based compensation expense and loss on repurchases and extinguishment of debt and the impact of other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent, and should not be a substitute for, net income/(loss) or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and (iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as a measure of operating results and performance, neither of them is necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. The following table reconciles net income/(loss) as reflected in the consolidated statements of operations, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 17,592 $ 13,248 $ 42,033 $ 16,479 Income tax expense 4,471 1,522 9,131 2,074 Interest expense, net 7,779 8,229 24,019 24,869 Depreciation and amortization 17,003 17,902 49,500 51,058 EBITDA 46,845 40,901 124,683 94,480 Amortization classified in charter hire and vessel expenses 273 260 820 545 Interest expense classified in charter hire expenses 104 308 426 935 Non-cash stock based compensation expense 894 846 2,556 3,237 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,116 $ 42,315 $ 128,485 $ 99,197

(C) Total Cash and Investments

($ in thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,575 $ 78,680 Restricted cash 23 52 Investment security to be held to maturity 14,900 14,803 Total cash and investments $ 112,498 $ 93,535

Contacts

Investor Relations & Media Contact:

Susan Allan, Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.

(813) 209-0620

sallan@osg.com