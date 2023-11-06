Shippeo now tracks rail shipments between seaports and inland port terminals, and provides port terminal status data for containers, along with enhanced tracking quality, predictions, analytics capabilities, and a revamped user interface

Shippeo, a leading provider of multimodal shipment visibility, has been named a Customers' Choice in the latest Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms, scoring the highest customer recommendation rate of all providers. The recognition follows the unveiling of Shippeo's latest Autumn platform release at its annual Visibility Now! conference, which took place in Paris, France last month. The packed release introduces a range of new features and enhancements across its platform that extends its advanced multimodal visibility, including rail shipments between seaports and inland port terminals, boosts data quality, adds contextual data, and enhances collaboration tools and user experience, along with significant advances in stability and platform performance.

Shippeo is named a Customers' Choice

Shippeo has been recognized by customers as a Customers' Choice in the October 2023 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": Voice of the Customers': Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms. Shippeo was positioned in the Customers' Choice Quadrant, having scored a 96% recommendation rate, the highest of all providers (based on 116 reviews as of August 2023).

"We are absolutely delighted to be recognized as a Customers' Choice in this latest Gartner Peer Insights research and are thrilled to have scored the highest overall recommendation rate from customers," says Thibaut Morlot, VP of Operations and Customer Excellence at Shippeo. "Our focus on customer outcomes and value is clearly paying off, and our teams, from sales through to project management, implementation and user support, can all feel incredibly proud of this significant achievement."

Autumn '23 platform release brings significant enhancements

Shippeo unveiled its latest Autumn platform release at its annual Visibility Now! customer and partner conference in Paris, which drew hundreds of supply chain professionals and ecosystem partner delegates from across the globe to the French capital on October 18th. The update brings more than 60 new features and enhancements to its Ocean Visibility, Road Visibility, and Carbon Visibility solutions.

"Our Autumn release is packed with features aimed at boosting data quality, extending breadth and depth of visibility, and enhancing the user experience," says Anand Medepalli, Chief Product Officer. "Recognized as experts in delivering consistently high data quality within our industry, our product engineering teams remain deeply focused on advancing our data science capabilities. Furthermore, we know that reliable visibility data alone is not enough and are introducing new features that make insights more actionable. Supply chain managers need actionable information to bring meaningful efficiencies to exception management, and other supply chain processes, while aiding better collaboration and decision making, and this release delivers on that value."

Powerful new ocean container tracking features*

Shippeo's advanced multimodal visibility platform now enables rail freight tracking between seaports and inland port terminals, and now provides port terminal status data for containers, along with enhanced tracking quality, predictions, analytics capabilities, and a revamped user interface.

View new port terminal statuses for containers, such as available for delivery, released by carrier, cleared by customs, free storage period ended, etc.

Find important container shipment information faster with a redesigned order list and container tracking page

Upload and synchronize purchase orders and items lists with your transport orders to aid customer service

Predict the time of discharge more accurately, and at the container level, for containers at their final port of discharge

Get enhanced vessel and container ETA predictions, guaranteed by our new SLA for Shippeo ETA at Port of Discharge

Access new KPIs in Lane Port Insights dashboards to see which containers may be impacted by congestion

Visualize important ocean shipment metrics in one place with our brand new homepage

Extend your container visibility between seaports and inland terminals with new inland tracking

Enhanced user experience, data quality and ETA accuracy for road shipment tracking*

The update also brings tracking quality enhancements to Road Visibility, as well as new advanced notifications, more streamlined carrier integrations, and higher accuracy predictions.

Visualize important road shipment metrics in one place with our brand new homepage

Upload and synchronize purchase orders and items lists with your transport orders to aid customer service

Gain greater control over what notifications you receive with new notification templates

Integrate carrier TMSes that send and receive orders at tour level (as well as order level) more easily

Get enhanced ETA predictions for trucks, featuring an entirely new ETA model trained for light trucks and vans, which brings significant accuracy to last mile deliveries or for expedited shipments

Improvements to carbon emissions reporting features*

Shippeo's Carbon Visibility solution also introduces new data completeness dashboards, an API for easier exchange of emissions data to feed external reporting systems, and the ability to add truck details for more accurate emissions calculations and carbon footprint comparisons.

Check how complete your data is feeding the carbon calculator and increase its emissions prediction accuracy

Add truck fleet information to help improve carbon emissions calculations and understand the differences in carbon footprint between carriers' fleets

Automate more of your CO2e reporting by setting up new API integrations with your own reporting tools

The release also enhances overall user experience across the platform with its new home page that directs users to high-value tasks. The release also delivers improved refresh rate of displayed data to near-real time as well as other usability enhancements including a new Insights menu and redesigned pages surfacing information more easily to reduce the number of clicks.

*Some features are not available on all plans.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Peer Insights is a registered trademark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Shippeo

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, helping major shippers and logistics service providers operate more resilient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chains. This is made possible with highly accurate real-time operational visibility and Transport Process Automation to streamline transportation processes, reduce latency and improve operational efficiency. Their Multimodal Visibility Network integrates with more than 1,000 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, enabling Shippeo's platform to provide instant access to real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, in a single portal, through an intuitive user experience. A proprietary and industry-leading machine learning algorithm offers unmatched ETA accuracy, allowing supply chain companies to quickly anticipate problems, proactively alert customers, efficiently manage exceptions with collaborative workflows, and GHG emissions from supply chain transport. Hundreds of customers, including global brands like Ahold Delhaize, AkzoNobel, Amazon, Avery Dennison, Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte, Carrefour, Coca-Cola HBC, Jaguar Land Rover, Heineken, Kuehne+Nagel, L'Oréal, LVMH, Renault Group, Sabic, Saint-Gobain, Siemens Energy and XPO Logistics, trust Shippeo to track more than 32 million shipments per year across 110 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com,

