Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) ("MV", "our", "we"), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management (DAM), video content management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce the MV DAM was selected by a national governing body for a professional sport association (the "Client"). Commencing in November 2023, with prepaid first-year billings of $115,000, the two-year annually paid subscription includes the MV DAM platform; Audio/Visual Intelligence ("AVI") engine; CDN Linking; Branded Portals; CI-Hub connector; API access for custom integrations; implementation services; and ongoing training and support.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3817/186317_b9649ca0f4ea6adc_001full.jpg

With their sport newly added to the Olympics, the Client relies heavily on its DAM to facilitate a digital content strategy that is visually representative of its exciting and growing sport and community. To do so, in addition to being excellent at image file types, their DAM needs to have best-in-class support for rich video assets. The Client was unable to solve this need with their incumbent DAM vendor, and after completing their diligence, selected MV to be their new DAM of record moving forward.

"We're excited to be off to a good start for our fourth quarter with being selected to support this dynamic and growing sporting community," commented Rob Chase, President and CEO of MediaValet. "We've unseated a competitor largely due to our capability to manage video of the highest definition, including up to 8K, and to the power of our AVI engine. AVI is part of our AI suite, and enriches video metadata with faces, objects and colours, and provides full transcription and translation, complete with tagging to the exact moment in the video. This makes videos searchable in numerous ways - from face recognition to words and phrases, to colours and more. With AVI, our customers can pinpoint the exact moments they want to share and use to build their brands and communities. We look forward to helping our new Client succeed in representing and building their sporting community to its fullest potential."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-serv ice, enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

For further information, please contact:

Rob Chase

Tel: (604) 688-2321

rob.chase@mediavalet.com

Babak Pedram

Tel: (416) 646-6779

babak.pedram@mediavalet.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186317