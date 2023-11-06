

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $17.59 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $13.25 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $115.44 million from $123.06 million last year.



Overseas Shipholding Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $17.59 Mln. vs. $13.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.22 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $115.44 Mln vs. $123.06 Mln last year.



