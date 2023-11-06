

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $10.48 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $3.08 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $41.68 million from $39.49 million last year.



NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $10.48 Mln. vs. $3.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q1): $41.68 Mln vs. $39.49 Mln last year.



