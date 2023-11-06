Vinergy Capital Inc. Announces Name Change to MedBright AI Investments Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Vinergy Capital Inc. (the "Company" or "Vinergy") (CSE:VIN)(OTCQB:VNNYF)(FSE:1V7) is pleased to announce that effective November 7, 2023, the Company will change its name from "Vinergy Capital Inc." to "MedBright AI Investments Inc." under the new trading symbol "MDAI" on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The new CUSIP for the Company's common shares will be 58406U101 and the new ISIN number will be CA58406U1012. The Company's common shares are expected to begin trading under the Company's new name and ticker symbol at the opening of trading on November 9, 2023.

Michael Dalsin, Chair of the Investment Committee commented, "Our name change more accurately reflects the strategic direction of the Company's investment focus. MedBright AI believes that the complexity and rise of data in healthcare means that artificial intelligence will increasingly be applied within the field with positive impact. These technologies have the potential to transform many aspects of patient care, and we are in a unique position to capitalize on these crossroads."

No further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. There is no change in the share capital of the Company. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name and symbol change and will not need to be exchanged.

About MedBright AI Investments Inc.

MedBright AI is a capital allocator focused on investing in healthcare technology companies. The team at Medbright prides themselves on unparalleled access to opportunities, as well as structuring unique and advantageous investments. Medbright's mission is to construct a portfolio of synergistic investments to generate superior returns for shareholders. MedBright will focus on significant near-term and midterm high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining commitment to governance.

