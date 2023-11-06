Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) ("Volta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed exploration agreements with the Whitesand and Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek ("AZA") First Nations (the "Exploration Agreements"), outlining a framework for collaboration on the Phase 2 Exploration Program for the Falcon West Lithium Property (the "Property") (Figure 1).





Figure 1. Regional location and claim boundaries for the Falcon West Lithium Property (along with the Crescent Lake and Junior Lake properties).

Volta recognizes the significance of the affected lands to the First Nations. In return, the First Nations have provided their consent for the Company's exploration activities. The Exploration Agreements contain measures to accommodate, prevent, mitigate and address concerns, including impacts to Indigenous rights, cultural values, and the environment in relation to Volta's exploration programs.

Volta's President and CEO, Kerem Usenmez, P.Eng., commented, "These agreements solidify our mutually beneficial working relationship with the communities in the traditional territories where we are advancing our exploration efforts. As part of Volta's commitment to work collaboratively and respectfully with all Indigenous groups, we are aligned with their commitment to protect and enhance the resource-based economy in their traditional territories. These Exploration Agreements come in a very timely manner, as we advance the Falcon West Lithium Project including initial drill testing and expansion of the known and recently discovered pegmatite dikes."

The Phase 2 exploration program is anticipated to commence immediately and will include mechanized stripping of the overburden around the discovered pegmatites, in addition to diamond drilling to test the orientation and size of the Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum ("LCT") pegmatites.

Warrant Issuance

Under the terms of the Exploration Agreement with AZA, Volta has agreed to grant an aggregate of 100,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to the AZA First Nation. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of [$X.10] per Warrant Share for a period of five years following the date of issuance of such Warrants. The Warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance.

