Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares - Correction

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities - Correction

The following amendment has been made to the 'Purchase of Own Securities' announcement released 3 November 2023 at 17:32pm.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in treasury has been corrected to 16,930,122.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 3 November 2023 it repurchased 30,352 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 230.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 16,930,122.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 16,930,122 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 25,546,911.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

6 November 2023