Baker Hughes Foundation Contributes $750,000 to Charities Nominated by Employees

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / The Baker Hughes Foundation announced Monday a total of $750,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations that promote our values and support local communities. For the third consecutive year - and in support of the Baker Hughes Foundation's mission to promote education, opportunity, diversity, equity and inclusion - the recipient NPOs were nominated by Baker Hughes global employee resource groups (ERGs). This grant also supports Baker Hughes' commitment to advancing the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - specifically SDG 10 to reduce inequalities.

Baker Hughes believes unique ideas and perspectives fuel innovation, and our differences make us stronger. Our eight ERGs bring employees together based on personal characteristics, life experiences and shared interests, and are pivotal in driving employee engagement and volunteerism in our global communities. These groups have built strong partnerships with many nonprofits across the globe to drive social change for some of the world's toughest challenges, including education, opportunity and equality.

Collectively, these grants will support an array of causes in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa. Below are the charities awarded grants to drive impact in their communities:

The Multicultural ERG nominated Nurturing Minds in Africa to support quality education, life skills, and entrepreneurship to help girls in Tanzania become leaders in their communities.

The Women's Network nominated Days for Girls to support increasing access to menstrual care and education and Girls Inc. of Greater Houston to increase opportunities and rights for all girls.

The LatinX ERG nominated Global Mentorship Initiative to help students and refugees find their first job, and Fundación VASED,which aids in fostering projects that promote social innovation and the use of technology.

The Black Employee Network nominated LOROS Hospice to support the mission to provide free, high-quality, compassionate care and support to terminally ill adult patients, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to advance cures and means of prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.

The Asian Pacific American Forum nominated Companies for good to support children with special needs and the United Way of Hyderabad to empower women and equip them with the skills to work and educate the next generation.

The Enabled ERG nominated Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect), which aims to provide the best opportunities for people on the autism spectrum by celebrating their strengths, interests and aspirations.

The Pride@Work ERG nominated Human Rights Campaign Foundation and Humsafar Trust to support LGBTQ+ community rights, equality and inclusion.

The Veterans ERG nominated Folds of Honor Foundation to provide scholarship opportunities for military and first responder families and the Society of American Military Engineers Foundation to foster engineering leadership for the nation.

"I'm proud of our rich cultural diversity around the globe and how much our employees care about strengthening our communities," said Baker Hughes' Chief Culture and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer and Baker Hughes Foundation Trustee Nicole Durham. "Employee resource groups are just one of the many ways we are able to cultivate an inclusive culture and address the diverse needs within communities."

To learn more about Baker Hughes' work in supporting its communities, visit our Corporate Responsibility website.

About the Baker Hughes Foundation:

For 25 years, the Baker Hughes Foundation has been a steward of charitable resources for meaningful community impact. The Foundation seeks to advance environmental quality, education, health, safety, and wellness around the world by supporting organizations with shared values, demonstrated leadership, evidence of impact, financial soundness, and the capacity to implement initiatives and evaluate their success. The Baker Hughes Foundation makes strategic philanthropic contributions, matches Baker Hughes employee contributions, and awards volunteer recognition grants for outstanding employee community service.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

