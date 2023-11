Solana (SOL) News: Dieses Krypto-Netzwerk migriert überraschend zur Solana-Blockchain

$SOL / $ETH



Sol greatly out performed in the bull, it was far worse in the bear the entire time. It is now back to where it was a year ago. Holding one or the other for the last 12 months essentially = the same outcome



I like both, so. Own both. The argument of only having one… https://t.co/vt0rvK0cGS pic.twitter.com/4rx5X2e1JS