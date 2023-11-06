American Resources Corporation Sponsored American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Royalty Management Corporation and Commences Trading on Nasdaq

RMC is the next-generation royalty company targeting high value assets, cash flow and royalty streams by identifying undervalued assets while constructively supporting communities

The transaction positions RMC to capitalize on organic and inorganic growth opportunities within the electrification and energy transition industry, natural resources, intellectual properties and ag-tech investments

The securities will trade on Nasdaq under the tickers RMCO and RMCOW

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that the special purpose acquisition vehicle it had sponsored, American Acquisition Opportunity Inc., has successfully closed its previously announced acquisition of Royalty Management Co ("RMC"). RMC is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a sustainable market environment and will commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker RMCO and RMCOW today, Monday November 6, 2023.

Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "We are extremely proud of our American Acquisition Opportunity sponsorship team for the successful merger with Royalty Management Corporation. The merger between the two entities was completed without a complicated capital structure thereby positioning RMC for future growth. When we initially took American Acquisition public we worked on a number of acquisitions that would have required very complicated structures. With RMC, we didn't require external capital, no capital was paid out to the shareholders of RMC, and RMC is positioned to be able to grow its business while keeping its need for capital and cost structure at a minimum. Furthermore, it couldn't be a better time to list a company such as RMC given the high interest rate environment and need for alternative capital bases or means to create liquidity for acquisition targets of RMC."

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Corporation is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a sustainable market environment. The model is to acquire and structure cashflow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit royaltymgmtcorp.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

arec@jtcir.com

RedChip Companies Inc.

Todd McKnight

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Info@redchip.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/799829/american-resources-corporation-sponsored-american-acquisition-opportunity-inc-closes-previously-announced-acquisition-of-royalty-management-corporation-and-commences-trading-on-nasdaq