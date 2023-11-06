Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' Airobotics Receives $2.6 Million Order for Optimus Drone Systems in Dubai, UAE

New order for immediate delivery of additional Optimus Systems to be utilized by a local governmental entity in Dubai for Public Safety and Emergency Response applications

Order represents continuation of customer plan to deploy city-wide Urban Drone Infrastructure across city of Dubai

Optimus Systems have been extensively utilized by the local governmental entity in Dubai, carrying out thousands of operational drone flights without human intervention under challenging environmental conditions and in densely populated areas

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), has received a $2.6 million order for immediate delivery of additional Optimus Systems from a local governmental entity in Dubai for public safety and emergency response operations. Since 2020, the Optimus System has been extensively utilized by this local governmental entity in Dubai which has carried out thousands of operational drone flights without human intervention under challenging environmental conditions in densely populated areas demonstrating urban drone infrastructure for Public Safety and Emergency Response use cases.

"We continue to provide Optimus Systems to this governmental entity as they expand the fleet of installed infrastructure in Dubai," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "The Optimus drone is demonstrating its reliability, having already completed thousands of flights over densely populated areas. The recent receipt of a first of its kind Airworthiness Type Certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration demonstrates the high level of maturity, automation, and aerial capabilities of our Optimus System."

"We are proud to receive an additional order for Optimus Systems from our customer in Dubai," said Meir Kliner, Airobotics' CEO and President of the Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit. "We are working to grow our Optimus deployments in Dubai and fulfill the vision of a fully automated urban drone infrastructure for Public Safety and Emergency Response. Together with Ondas' American Robotics, we are bringing these capabilities to the United States where we can leverage the Optimus drone FAA Type Certificate required to enable similar operations."

Ondas has established a leadership position in developing, maturing, and commercializing automated drone systems through its OAS business unit comprising of American Robotics Inc. ("American Robotics") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"). Through American Robotics, Ondas is at the forefront of a pivotal moment in the aviation, drone, and data industries, with its leadership in expanding automated BVLOS operations. Airobotics' Optimus System is being commercially deployed as Urban Drone Infrastructure in cities where automated fleets of Optimus drones are installed and remotely operated for smart city and public safety applications. The Optimus drone recently achieved an Airworthiness Type Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and is the first small UAS (sUAS) developed for aerial security and data capture to receive a Type Certificate. The Type Certificate allows for more expanded operations in urban settings including the operation over people, roads and highways and critical infrastructure. With unique FAA approvals for BVLOS operations, the expected garnering of Type Certification for its Optimus drone and the proven safety and high reliability of the Optimus System in urban settings, Ondas is paving the way for the future of commercial drones.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System and the Iron Drone Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include a first of its kind FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Holdings Inc.

888.350.9994 x1019

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Holdings Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/799483/ondas-holdings-airobotics-receives-26-million-order-for-optimus-drone-systems-in-dubai-uae