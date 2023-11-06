Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) ("Hillcrest" or the "Company"), an innovative clean technology company redefining power conversion technologies, is pleased to announce participation in an invitation-only investor conference in Perth, Australia.

Hillcrest Chief Executive Officer, Don Currie, will present via live-feed at the first-ever Transatlantic Investment Summit to be held in Perth, Australia on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The event is being hosted by The Market Herald's HotCopper and the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

"The CSE continues to provide impressive opportunities for companies like ours to reach new, global investor audiences," said Hillcrest CEO, Don Currie. "We are honored to be one of four CSE-listed companies invited to participate in this event and share our story with an Australian audience."

According to the Australian government, 25% of the country's total electricity generation came from solar and wind energy sources in 2022. The rapid adoption of these renewable energy sources makes the country a valuable market for Hillcrest's Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) technology.

Grid-connected renewable energy systems will increasingly require high-frequency power conversion technologies to better enable the smart, grid-forming capabilities of a more distributed, bidirectional system containing a variety of intermittent sources. Hillcrest's ZVS technology is designed to provide new benefits to these grid-connected energy systems by offering a more efficient and reliable means of deploying higher switching frequencies while eliminating the associated switching losses suffered by today's power conversion devices. The Company's technology will also offer improved output power quality and control benefits not currently available in most electric power systems.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange as "7HI". For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

