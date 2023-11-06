Leading revenue transformation specialist champions commercial change with market innovating solution to stimulate revenue growth

Mentor Group has launched the Revenue Velocity Accelerator, a revolutionary holistic revenue transformation solution to generate consistent, repeatable revenue growth in any organisation.

Mentor Group has launched the Revenue Velocity Accelerator, a revolutionary holistic revenue transformation solution to generate consistent, repeatable revenue growth in any organisation

Combining the best of Mentor Group's product and service portfolio for revenue consultancy, the Revenue Velocity Accelerator drives critical change in process, tools, and behaviours. The transformational solution delivers in four key areas: revenue velocity diagnostics and intelligence tools; Infinite Selling methodology, blueprint and system; mental fitness; and revenue intelligence.

Through Revenue Velocity Diagnostics, powered by Ebsta, Mentor Group establishes the baseline revenue performance to identify focus areas for maximum impact incorporating revenue intelligence tools to drive consistency and improve revenue.

The methodology, ethos, and attributes found in Mentor Group's Infinite Selling programme ensure enterprises benefit from a unique approach which enables sellers to fulfil their potential, and provides a powerful competitive advantage.

To complement the methodology, Mentor Group implements a Revenue Management System which introduces a meetings cadence to reduce friction and dramatically increase results through discipline, rigour, and best practice. The Revenue Velocity Accelerator also incorporates a revolutionary approach to seller wellbeing, ensuring sellers work at peak performance whilst maintaining their mental fitness, promoting exceptional performance and contributing to the talent attraction and retention strategy.

When utilising the Revenue Intelligence tools, organisations access real-time visibility of critical sales metrics and data points, to identify areas of strength within the sales function, as well as bottlenecks to current and future performance.

Mentor Group's innovative Infinite Seller programme arms salespeople with the skillset, toolset, and mindset to become elite sellers and achieve repeatable revenue growth. These comprehensive programs are delivered across a host of physical and digital mediums tailored to match critical skill and performance gaps.

"The Revenue Velocity Accelerator represents the perfect partnership of revenue consultancy and revenue enablement," says Matt Webb, CEO, Mentor Group. "Embedding a holistic approach to revenue transformation within the Infinite Selling framework enables us to provide incredible results at every level of the sales function, from sellers and sales managers right through to the top of the C-Suite."

For more information on the Revenue Velocity Accelerator, visit https://www.mentorgroup.co.uk/revenue-velocity-accelerator

