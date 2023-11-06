The ASSEMBLY Show: Thousands of Engineers and Manufacturing Professionals Attend 11th Annual ASSEMBLY Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Thousands of manufacturing professionals from 45 states and 35 countries attended the 11th Annual ASSEMBLY Show held recently at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Attendees had access to automation, robotics, software, vision and sensors, ergonomics, and design products and solutions throughout a robust show floor which featured over 220 exhibiting companies. Photos of The ASSEMBLY Show are available at this link this link.

"We were thrilled to bring the industry together to provide manufacturing professionals with everything they need to adapt to new challenges, expand into new markets, and streamline their businesses to grow more efficient. Hundreds of attendees participated in our new conference program with dozens of education sessions focused on the latest technology including AI, Robotics, Industry 4.0 and much more," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of the event. "On the last day of the event, we were pleased to donate $3,000 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation as part of our first annual Pink Out Day to support breast cancer research. We have never been prouder to be part of this incredible community and support an important cause."

Highlights of the event included:

The exhibit hall floor featuring over 220 exhibitors including Gold Sponsor PROMESS; Silver Sponsors ASG, Canvas Envision and Schunk; and Bronze Sponsors AMC, Schmidt Technology and UJIGAMI offered products and solutions for manufacturing & manual assembly, robotics, conveyors & material handling, fastening tools, plastics assembly, and manufacturing software.

In 2024, SMTA International will co-locate with The ASSEMBLY Show; the two events will be held Tuesday, October 22 - Thursday, October 24, 2024, back at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. With this partnership, the two events will bring together all aspects of the engineering and electronics manufacturing industry. SMTA attracts the largest audiences of engineering and manufacturing professionals in the Midwest, including buyers, executives, and decision-makers.

During the Morning Mingle Breakfast on the last day of the event, John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief of ASSEMBLY Magazine announced the New Products Award winners. The program featured 20 new products which were selected by the editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine. Attendees voted during the event and the following companies were announced the winners in each of five categories: Assembly Machines & System - The winner was MA Automation for their Self-Adjusting Tooling for Flexible Automated Assembly. Adhesives. Dispensing & Curing - The winner was Henkel for their Adhesive Assembles DAS Components. Fastening Tools - The winner was Makita for their Transducerized Cordless Screwdriver. Robotics - The winner was Micropsi Industries for their AI for Robot Guidance. Factory of the Future - The winner was Canvas Envision for their Software Creates Work Instructions for PLM Data.

Roger Koenigsknecht, Vice President of North American Connection Systems, Lear Corp.presented a thought provoking and engaging keynote address on leveraging machine data and business intelligence to position your people for future success.

Prior to the keynote address Taylor Guitars was the recipient of the 2023 Assembly Plant of the Year Award sponsored by ASSEMBLY Magazine. The world-class plant was chosen because of its innovative use of automation, green manufacturing, process controls and vertical integration. The company has pioneered new guitar designs and construction techniques and it's been out in front when it comes to developing and adopting production technology.

New this year was a full day of pre-conference sessions where subject matter experts led sessions on Design for Automation, Developing an Automation Plan, Lean Manufacturing, Robotic Arc Welding, AI Copilots, Attracting and Retaining a Great Workforce, Industry 4.0, Talent Strategy, Factory of the Future, Robotics, Manufacturing Operations Platforms, and much more.

Over a dozen exhibitors demonstrated their company's expertise related to the latest technological advances in assembly in Learning Theaters in the Exhibit Hall. Subject matter experts shared their knowledge on such topics as robotic leak detection, connected environment strategies, parts feeding, digital transformation, gas leak testing, EV production scaling, torque and the fastening process, transforming the workforce with AR, attracting and retaining talent, value stream mapping and AI-based assembly.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, The ASSEMBLY Show had an official "Pink Out Day" to support cancer fighters, admire survivors, honor those lost, and never give up hope to find a cure. Through donations from exhibitors and attendees The ASSEMBLY Show was able to donate $3,000 to Susan G. Komen®.

During the Opening Night Reception high school students from FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Illinois Robotics programs demonstrated the robots they have built which use technology that is applicable for assembly manufacturing.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) and will produce two events in 2024. The 2024 ASSEMBLY Show will return to Rosemont, IL October 22-24, 2024, and will be co-located with the SMTA Conference. The 2nd Annual ASSEMBLY Show South will take place May 1-2 in Nashville, TN with pre-conference sessions starting on Tuesday, April 30th. The event will be co-located with The QUALITY Show South for the first time.

ASSEMBLY Magazine is the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

