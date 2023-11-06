Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AZT) (OTCQB: AZZTF) (FSE: AZ3) is pleased to announce its participation at the 2023 Precious Metals Summit Zurich where it will be delivering a live corporate update on November 14th at 2:30 PM CET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to view the live webcast, accessible via the organizers' website, www.precioussummit.com.

A replay will be available following the presentation via the Precious Metals Summit Conferences website.

For more information: https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2023-precious-metals-summit-zurich/

Join Aztec Minerals at the Precious Metals Summit Zurich as the company provides an update on the ongoing expansion drilling program at the Cervantes Gold-Copper project in Sonora, Mexico. Aztec will also provide an overview of 2024 exploration planning for the Tombstone project in Arizona, USA which hosts both shallow open pit oxide Gold-Silver and polymetallic CRD style underground targets.

About Aztec Minerals Corp.

Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging Gold-Silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

About Precious Metals Summit Conferences:

Precious Metals Summit Conferences is a premier organizer of institutional investor conferences, renowned for bringing professional investors, portfolio managers and sell-side analysts together with developers and explorers from around the globe. Annual Precious Metals Summit events in Zurich and Beaver Creek are universally recognized as top destinations for resource investors and growth-oriented companies. The Summit also manages the official One on One Meetings Program at PDAC in Toronto. Please visit www.precioussummit.com for more details.

