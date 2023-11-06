Mondragon Assembly has provided French company Reden Solar with a 400 MW production line. Operations are scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2024.From pv magazine Spain Mondragon Assembly has supplied a production line for turnkey PV modules for agrivoltaic applications to French module maker Reden Solar. The Spanish PV production equipment manufacturer said that the new line will have an annual capacity of 400 MW and is expected to start operations in the first quarter of 2024. Mondragon Assembly has not revealed any additional information about the supply agreement. However, it said that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...