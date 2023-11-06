SkylineDx: Multicenter US Study Reveals CP-GEP's Profound Impact on Stratifying Melanoma Patients for Long-Term Survival

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkylineDx, an innovative molecular diagnostics company, is pleased to announce the forthcoming presentation of an impactful poster by Dr M.E. Egger at the upcoming Society for Melanoma Research Congress in Philadelphia. Dr. M.E. Egger's presentation promises to usher in a new paradigm in disease staging and management for cutaneous melanoma (CM) patients in the United States.

This retrospective study included primary CM patients who underwent sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) at six renowned medical institutions in the United States. The study investigated the performance of the Clinicopathologic and Gene Expression Profile (CP-GEP) model in their patient cohort.

The patients were classified into two distinct categories: high risk and low risk for disease recurrence, offering critical insights into long-term prognosis.

The study evaluated the 5-year recurrence-free survival (RFS), distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS), and melanoma-specific-free survival (MSS) for both CP-GEP high-risk and low-risk patient groups. The analysis unveiled the CP-GEP model's pivotal role in effectively stratifying CM patients based on their risk of disease recurrence.

According to Dr M.E. Egger, a leading surgical oncologist at the University of Louisville and UofL Health Brown Cancer Center: "These findings represent a significant step towards more precise risk assessment for CM patients, potentially allowing us to offer patient-tailored care to high-risk patients and providing insight into personalized surveillance strategies."

SkylineDx's Chief Scientific Officer, Jvalini Dwarkasing, added: "The study's results are a testament to the CP-GEP model's potential in optimizing patient management strategies. This research further reinforces SkylineDx's commitment to advancing personalized medicine."

The results revealed that CP-GEP low-risk patients exhibited substantially better long-term survival when compared to their high-risk counterparts, confirming the model's potential to identify a subgroup of Stage I/II CM patients at higher risk for disease recurrence.

Furthermore, the CP-GEP model proved effective in stratifying Stage III CM patients into distinct low-risk and high-risk categories for disease recurrence. This outcome carries profound clinical implications, as it offers a refined approach to tailoring treatment strategies and surveillance protocols for melanoma patients.

The analysis underscores the CP-GEP model's ability to serve as a valuable tool in improving risk stratification and long-term prognosis for cutaneous melanoma patients, potentially reshaping clinical decision-making in the United States.

About SkylineDx

SkylineDx is a biotechnology company focused on research & development of molecular diagnostics in oncology and inflammatory diseases. SkylineDx uses its expertise to bridge the gap between academically discovered gene expression signatures and commercially available diagnostic products with high clinical utility, assisting healthcare professionals in accurately determining the type or status of disease or predicting a patient's response to treatment. Based on test results, healthcare professionals can tailor the treatment approach to the individual patient. SkylineDx is headquartered in Rotterdam. the Netherlands, complemented by a U.S. base of operations and a CAP/CLIA certified laboratory in San Diego California, USA. To learn more about SkylineDx, please visit www.skylinedx.com.

