ACCESSWIRE
06.11.2023 | 15:26
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: Tackling ESRS and Double Materiality

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Workiva

In this quick chat, ESG Talk host Andie Wood provides an update on the European Sustainability Reporting Standards - new reporting rules companies will need to follow to comply with the CSRD - and explores their connection to the concept of double materiality.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/800106/tackling-esrs-and-double-materiality

