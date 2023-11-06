Technaxx, a startup based in the German state of Saxony, says that its new Technaxx 4G Wildcam includes a 5 W monocrystalline silicon solar panel and network module.Technaxx has developed outdoor surveillance cameras powered by solar. The Technaxx 4G Wildcam TX-189 with Solar Panel cameras are designed for places in which grid connections are unavailable. They can be used to monitor wild animals that break into gardens. The product includes a 5 W monocrystalline silicon solar panel with 12 pieces in series. The panel efficiency is rated at 19.8%. When solar radiation is not available, the camera ...

