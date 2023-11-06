

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc declined against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The franc weakened to near a 5-week low of 0.9653 against the euro and a 5-week low of 1.1153 against the pound, from its early highs of 0.9624 and 1.1096, respectively.



The franc eased to 0.8987 against the greenback and 166.67 against the yen, from an early nearly 2-week high of 0.8953 and a 6-day high of 167.05, respectively.



The next likely support for the currency is seen around 0.985 against the euro, 1.13 against the pound, 0.93 against the greenback and 135.00 against the yen.



