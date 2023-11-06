Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, has announced its sponsorship of the Mirren CEO Summit. This prestigious event will unite an exclusive group of agency leaders from across industries for two days dedicated to exploring the future of business.

Set to take place November 7-8th, 2023 in New York, the Mirren CEO Summit will feature candid conversations with industry visionaries and delve into strategies for developing new revenue streams, optimizing operational efficiency, and fostering growth. Each session aims to equip the leaders of small and mid-sized agencies to steer their businesses towards success. Featured speakers include Judy Pollack, Executive Editor at AdAge, Jameson Fleming, Managing Editor of Marketing Agencies at AdWeek, Anselmo Ramos, Co-Founder Creative Chairman at GUT, and Matt Weiss, Global President at Huge, amongst others.

Brent Trimble, Kantata's Vice President of Value Engineering, will present "Agency Operations: The Trends We See Most Impacting Efficiencies" in collaboration with FastPay's Vice President of Media, Theresa Contario. In this session, Trimble and Contario will address the new operational challenges faced by agencies and propose practical solutions. Attendees can join this conversation on the first day of the Mirren CEO Summit, November 8th at 12:15pm ET.

"The Mirren CEO Summit is a rare place where agencies can collaborate, share solutions, and openly engage in the crucial conversations that lead to meaningful business impact," said Trimble. "We're delighted to unite with leaders from across the sector to explore some of today's most critical challenges, and how to achieve positive transformations."

Seats are limited. Register here for the in-person-only event.

About Mirren:

Mirren is a training firm that specializes in providing agency teams with the skills to capture a greater share of each client's spend. Our team has experience client-side and at agencies that include Wieden Kennedy, TBWA and VML. Mirren provides the new methods, models, and tools to have agency teams more effectively lead clients, become indispensable partners, generate organic growth, and win more new business.

About Kantata:

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

