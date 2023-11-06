The "Europe Medical Tapes Wraps Market Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European medical tapes wraps market is poised for substantial growth, with an expected CAGR of 3.64%, reaching $3.46 billion by 2028 from $2.79 billion in 2022. This market analysis report provides comprehensive insights into the European medical tapes wraps market, covering market size, forecasts, segmentations, and industry trends.

Key Highlights:

UK Dominance: In 2022, the UK emerged as the market leader, accounting for over 21.00% of the European market share. Factors contributing to this dominance include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased road accidents, surgical procedures, and the widespread adoption of surgical tapes within the UK. Medical Wraps/Bandages Segment: In 2022, the medical wraps/bandages segment held the largest market share at 74.23% and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.36% during the forecast period. The demand for medical bandages is on the rise due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a surge in surgeries and traumas. Wound Management: The wound management segment, accounting for 45.73% in 2022, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.81% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by the rising number of surgical wounds and the increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and ulcers. Hospitals Dominate: Hospitals dominated the end-user segment in 2022, holding a share of 36.13%. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.88% during the forecast period. The dominance of hospitals can be attributed to their long-term care facilities, surgical arrangements, continuous service availability, and focus on individual health.

Vendors List:

The European medical tapes wraps market features a wide array of prominent vendors, including:

Medline Industries

Johnson Johnson

3M Co.

Cardinal Health

McKesson

Essity AB

Integra LifeSciences

Smith Nephew Plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Paul Hartmann AG

Nitto Denko Corp (Nitto)

Beiersdorf AG

Nichiban Co., Ltd.

Coloplast A/S

Scapa Group plc (Scapa)

Milliken Co

Winner Medical Group, Inc.

Hollister Inc

Avcor Health Care

Advancis Medical

The ASO Group

Dynarex Corp

Jiangxi 3L Medical Products Group Co., Ltd.

Molnlycke Health Care

Seyitler Kimya Sanayi AS

ATL Corp

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Dermarite Industries LLC

North Coast Medical

Libatape Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

SWM International

Lohmann Rauscher

PPI Adhesive Products Ltd

Bostik

Berry Global

Leukoplast Co.

Stokvis Tapes

KOB GmBH

Hy-Tape International

KragoTec International

Aero Healthcare

Sterimed Group

Flowstrip International

PolarSeal

Lamatek Inc

BDK Medical

FULUO International

Ardmel International

Urgo Medical

Valco Melton

Cotek Papers

Advanced Medical Products

ProTapes

CCT Tapes

Product Segmentation Forecast:

Product: Medical Wraps, Medical Tapes

Application: Wound Management, Pain Management, Preventive Management, Others

End-user: Hospitals, Wound Care Centers, Physician Offices, Ambulance Surgical Centers, Others

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Europe

