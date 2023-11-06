Ali Farhang and Neal Eckel of Farhang & Medcoff Inducted to the National Association of Certified Mediators

Farhang & Medcoff is pleased to announce that Ali Farhang and Neal Eckel have been inducted into the National Association of Certified Mediators.

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / With an extensive background in conflict resolution and negotiation techniques, Ali and Neal bring over 40 years of expertise in mediation and arbitration to the table, offering a comprehensive and creative approach to dispute resolution. They are well-versed in various mediation styles, including facilitative, transformative, and evaluative mediation. This diverse skill set enables them to adapt their approach to each conflict's unique needs and dynamics.

Ali Farhang & Neal Eckel

Ali commented, "Conflicts often arise from misunderstandings and differing perspectives, and our role is to facilitate a constructive conversation that allows all parties to be heard and find common ground." With Neal Eckel stating, "Mediation is the last chance you have to control the outcome of your case. Done properly, mediation can save you time, expense, and heartache."

The NACM is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and competency in mediation. To become a member, mediators must meet stringent criteria, including completing a recognized mediation training program, accumulating a specified number of mediation hours, adhering to a code of ethics, and commitment to ongoing professional development.

Farhang & Medcoff is a thriving minority-owned and operated, full-service law firm committed to leading and investing in the communities we serve. F&M is AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbel and has been recognized for outstanding Pro Bono work. F&M attorneys are repeatedly honored as Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers, and the Firm itself is a recognized Best Law Firm. Further, F&M is a verified Patriotic Employer by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense program, for its commitment to its military employees. Learn more at FarhangMedcoff.com

