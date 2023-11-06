Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Lithium aus Europa
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
06.11.2023 | 16:16
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

USDMEME's New Contender: Memeinator Soars Past USD1M Raise in Under 4 Weeks

DJ USDMEME's New Contender: Memeinator Soars Past USD1M Raise in Under 4 Weeks 

MEMEINATOR 
USDMEME's New Contender: Memeinator Soars Past USD1M Raise in Under 4 Weeks 
06-Nov-2023 / 15:45 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY MEMEINATOR 
London, UK | November 06, 2023 05:15 AM Eastern Standard Time 
 
 
Memeinator, the meme coin on a mission to reach a USD1B market cap, is going from strength to strength, with the presale 
having already raised USD1M in under 4 weeks. Stage 5 tokens look to be selling out imminently and will see the price 
increase from USD0.0125 to USD0.0133 for stage 6. 
This puts Memeinator on track for an early 2024 listing, with several rumors circulating further the recent Blockchain 
Live conference of prominent exchange listings in the pipeline. 
The team has also announced the release of the much-anticipated referral programme that pays out investors up to 15% on 
referral fees, much to the delight of the Memeinator "Resistance" community"; a cohort of crypto degens hoping to stir 
up a revolution in the meme coin trading market. 
In a recent statement the community manager Dylan Lee, shared that: 
"we're really happy with the explosive growth of the Memeinator brand as it's exactly what is needed to drive this 
presale to close and to get us out and traded on the biggest exchanges. Our roadmap is 100% on track and we've just 
released our referral program, merch store, and the creative team just dropped a rather special product concept video 
as part of our viral marketing strategy. Seeing the presale pass the USD1M has only increased the drive in our team. We 
can't wait to share more updates on the presale progress." 
 
 
A mission to become a crypto disruptor 
Memeinator makes no secret that its goal is to disrupt the meme coin trading space and has publicly stated that the 
project team's goal is to hit a USD1 billion market cap, which would put it up there with its rivals Dogecoin and Shiba 
Inu. 
The team's strategy, as outlined in their whitepaper, is to use powerful marketing techniques to drive international 
investment and eventually list the project on Tier 1 exchanges. The community manager Dylan Lee has also been actively 
promoting the project at recent blockchain conferences in London and Dubai. 
The project is not without utility, but this is paired back as an antithesis to the many meme coins overpromising on 
complex tech that has not as yet been delivered. The project is developing an AI based on sentiment analysis that will 
fuel the meme coin 'enemies' forecasted to appear in the upcoming game launch due in early 2024 "Meme Warfare: Episode 
1 - The Memeinator Chronicles". The action-packed game will reward MMTR token holders with a variety of exclusive 
features, but also generate rewards from what is hoped to be a heavy web2 presence that can feed back into the project 
in its journey to the top traded meme coin charts. 
This makes strategic sense, given the enormous popularity in the growing GameFi space that is expected to exceed USD90 
billion in revenue over the next 7 years. If the Memeinator can grab a slice of the pie, it might certainly indicate a 
long-term potential for MMTR that could see a positive impact on the market cap in the next bull run. 
The efforts have been noticed, with prominent influencers including the well-respected No BS Crypto channel having 
published reviews including the recent "The Only Meme Coin Worth Buying In 2023? (Pepe Coin Killer!)" video on YouTube. 
In order to guarantee the project's trustworthiness and security, Memeinator underwent a thorough audit conducted by 
Solid Proof. Since 2020, Solid Proof has been diligently auditing emerging blockchain projects. Operating from Germany, 
the audit specifically evaluates project protocols, reliability, smart contracts, and performs KYC assessments for the 
project team. This places Memeinator in the company of esteemed audits conducted for projects such as UNCX, 
Shopping.io, and ZyberSwap. 
The project is currently in Stage 5 of its raise, and MMTR tokens are priced at USD0.0125. The price will increase to 
USD0.0485 - an overall increase of 288% - before listing on exchanges; this is due in early 2024. The explosive growth of 
the brand has seen Memeinator make it to position one on a number of news sites including Banklesstimes and 
CoinJournal in their crypto rankings. 
About Memeinator 
Memeinator is the antidote to the hundreds of throwaway meme coins that lack any legitimate utility. With its 
deflationary token, engaged community, expertly crafted NFT collection, and AI-powered video game, it offers real 
innovation instead of just hype. Its purpose is to eclipse its rival meme coins. And, on the way, deliver strong 
returns to its community via both trading its MMTR coin and staking, before smashing the USD1 billion market cap. 
For more information and to buy Memeinator (MMTR) visit the website. 
 Website | Whitepaper | Socials 
 
 
Contact Details 
 
Memeinator 
 
Memeinator team 
 
pr@memeinator.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1766189 06-Nov-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1766189&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2023 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.