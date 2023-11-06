Clubessential Holdings Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Rob DeCarlo to succeed Brian Carley as CFO

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Clubessential Holdings, the leading provider of SaaS club membership management and payment solutions, today announced the retirement of current CFO Brian Carley, who will remain as a senior advisor. Rob DeCarlo, currently CFO of CBORD and Horizon Software, will step into the Clubessential Holdings CFO role effective November 6, 2023.

Clubessential Holdings logo

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and our team at Clubessential Holdings, I want to thank Brian for his dedication and outstanding financial stewardship over the past seven years," said Randy Eckels, CEO of Clubessential Holdings. "He has been an invaluable partner during a tremendous period of transformation, and his contributions were key in Clubessential Holdings' growth to a $200M+ global company. I am excited to welcome Rob to the team to help us further accelerate our market leadership and financial performance."

DeCarlo brings over 20 years of senior corporate finance experience in the software and technology industry. He most recently served as CFO of CBORD and Horizon Software, companies that operate together as a unit of Roper Technologies to provide foodservice, campus card and commerce systems to the education and healthcare markets. Prior to CBORD and Horizon Software, he was SVP, Financial Planning and Analysis at FinThrive (formerly MedAssets). He holds an MBA from Duke University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

"I am thrilled to join Clubessential Holdings, with its ability to capitalize on significant market opportunities in the membership management and payments space," said DeCarlo. "I look forward to partnering with the rest of the leadership team to drive continued financial performance."

Carley joined Clubessential Holdings as CFO in 2016. During his tenure, the company has exponentially increased its gross margins and operating profit as well as completing numerous strategic acquisitions.

"I am proud to have been a part of Clubessential Holdings since its inception," said Carley. "I want to extend my sincere thanks to the leadership team and to our employees, whose dedication and hard work have helped us achieve significant results. I am confident the role of CFO is transitioning to a very capable finance leader and that the company is well-positioned for continued success."

For more information, please visit www.clubessentialholdings.com.

About Clubessential Holdings, LLC

Clubessential Holdings provides Software as a Service and integrated payment solutions to private clubs, public golf courses, health & fitness clubs, spas, military organizations, municipalities, college athletics, and camp organizations.

Across nine brands - Clubessential, ClubReady, Exerp, foreUP, Innovatise, PrestoSports, TAC, Vermont Systems, and CampBrain - the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 20,000 customers attract, engage, and retain over 15 million club members and community patrons for life.

