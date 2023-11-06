Expedia Group: Voices of Change: Marnie Weber

The Voices of Change Inclusion Business Group leader series amplifies stories of individuals leading and making a change at Expedia Group through their IBG community work and beyond

Portrait by Phil Dunlop - phil-dunlop.com

Marnie Weber serves as the Global Vice President for our Ability Inclusion Movement (AIM) inclusion business group. Based in Seattle, Washington she has been an Expedian for over 5 years and currently works as Senior Learning and Development Manager.

How has your background shaped your values, beliefs and who you are today?

I was raised in a super small town, which enabled me to participate in anything and everything. If we didn't all participate, we wouldn't have a team. Cheerleading was my favorite, and I learned most of what I know about building community and leadership from that experience. Being able to participate gave me the confidence to try things that I wouldn't have been able to in a larger environment.

My mom battled a long illness during my childhood, and I lost her when I was 20. My youngest sister was paralyzed in a car accident during that time, and I tried to fill my mom's gap. These experiences shaped the love, empathy, and care I bring to every part of my life.

I'm a single mom, divorced twice, with five children ranging in age from 30 to 17. Because I was diagnosed with mental illness and ADHD when I was 49, I had already passed on my genetics to them. Most of them inherited some of my illnesses, so I'm learning how to support others with mental illness and neurodiversity.

What inspired you to become a part of the AIM leadership board?

When I first joined EG 5 years ago, I met Toby Willis. He's blind and I have a host of mental illnesses and attention deficit disorder. We hit it off and both believed we needed an IBG for people with disabilities - an IBG that would represent physical disabilities as well as mental illness + neurodiversity. I felt called to break down taboos. So, he and I, along with a few other folks, founded AIM and I became our first Global Vice President.

What's an example of a time when you led a change initiative that benefitted your underrepresented community?

My primary impact has been to make it OK to talk about not being OK. I share my experiences often and talk about mental illness and neurodiversity wherever I go. I believe my willingness to be vulnerable has a broad impact on the AIM community and anyone else I interact with and was a catalyst for EG's focus on mental wellness.

How has supporting the AIM community changed your personal journey for the better?

Being involved in AIM has changed my life. I've built confidence, presentation skills, and skills for leading a global community. I've met, worked with, and learned from amazing people. At EG, more people know me. I can send messages to most executives, and they'll respond. People reach out to me for support and care. Being known for AIM has been an advantage.

What is one piece of advice you would give to someone looking to become more involved in supporting an underrepresented community or IBG?

Jump in! Whether you lurk on our Slack channel, volunteer to lead or support an event, or run for office, bring your passion to AIM or any of the other IBGs. We always need new ideas and support. You'll learn so much and you'll make new like-minded friends!

At Expedia Group, we are a diverse collective of travelers, innovators, learners and leaders who believe that travel is a force for good and are driven to power global travel for everyone, everywhere. Learn more about our culture.

