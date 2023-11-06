

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) on Monday revealed its intention to repurchase $950 million of its outstanding common stock through accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreements with a group of dealers.



The ASR agreements entail NRG paying $950 million to the dealers, who will deliver shares of NRG's common stock on specified settlement dates.



The company anticipates receiving more than 80% of the shares that will be repurchased during the initial settlement period, with the final settlement of the transactions expected to take place in the first quarter of 2024.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken