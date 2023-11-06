Hering Group, a centuries-old German construction and engineering company, says it has acquired the PV manufacturing facilities of organic solar film developer Asca, based in Kitzingen, Germany. The previous owners of the facilities describe Asca as a "largely loss-making" venture lacking in sales.Hering Group said in a press release this week that it will become a PV manufacturer through the acquisition of Asca BmbG's solar manufacturing facilities in Kitzingen, northern Bavaria. French manufacturer Armor Group previously owned Asca BmBG, the developer of organic PV (OPV) film. According to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...