Chinese module maker BYD is producing a new bifacial monocrystalline panel at its manufacturing facility in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The module has a power output of up to 355 W and a conversion efficiency of 16.33%.From pv magazine Brazil Chinese battery and solar module manufacturer BYD has recently developed a bifacial photovoltaic panel for agrivoltaics, a company spokesperson has told pv mazagine. The company developed the new "Bem-te-vi" panel at the BYD module factory located in Campinas, near Sao Paulo, Brazil. It has a power output of 340 W to 355 W and a 16.33% power conversion efficiency. ...

