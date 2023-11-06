Anzeige
Montag, 06.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
06.11.2023 | 17:42
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited101.25GG00B90J5Z953rd November 2023

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 6th November 2023

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519

Date: 6th November 2023


© 2023 PR Newswire
