Iveco Group N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Turin, 6th November 2023. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that, under the ongoing initial tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14th April 2023, the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 30th October 2023 to 3rd November 2023 the following transactions:

Date Number of repurchased Common Shares Average net price (euro) Total net consideration (euro) 30 October 2023 34,600 8.0142 277,291.27 31 October 2023 34,200 8.0357 274,822.46 1 November 2023 37,000 7.3910 273,468.61 2 November 2023 38,000 7.2362 274,973.76 3 November 2023 38,500 7.1183 274,053.58 Total 182,300 7.5404 1,374,609.68

An overall overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buyback program as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment