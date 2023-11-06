Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 30 to November 3, 2023:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 30/10/2023 520,063 63.310013 32,925,195.29 XPAR 30/10/2023 388,000 63.274170 24,550,377.96 CEUX 30/10/2023 77,000 63.219276 4,867,884.25 TQEX 30/10/2023 42,000 63.250260 2,656,510.92 AQEU 31/10/2023 541,107 63.073842 34,129,697.42 XPAR 31/10/2023 320,000 63.098262 20,191,443.84 CEUX 31/10/2023 55,000 63.097025 3,470,336.38 TQEX 31/10/2023 35,000 63.099341 2,208,476.94 AQEU 01/11/2023 541,752 63.708154 34,514,019.85 XPAR 01/11/2023 300,000 63.714936 19,114,480.80 CEUX 01/11/2023 70,000 63.715663 4,460,096.41 TQEX 01/11/2023 30,000 63.713345 1,911,400.35 AQEU 02/11/2023 539,464 63.872795 34,457,073.48 XPAR 02/11/2023 298,000 63.856019 19,029,093.66 CEUX 02/11/2023 70,000 63.863747 4,470,462.29 TQEX 02/11/2023 32,000 63.854082 2,043,330.62 AQEU 03/11/2023 521,969 63.065428 32,918,198.39 XPAR 03/11/2023 250,000 63.090423 15,772,605.75 CEUX 03/11/2023 70,000 63.087880 4,416,151.60 TQEX 03/11/2023 30,000 63.101258 1,893,037.74 AQEU Total 4,731,355 63.406756 299,999,873.94

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

@TotalEnergies l TotalEnergies l TotalEnergies l TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231106616160/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies Contacts

Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com