Montag, 06.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Lithium aus Europa
WKN: A2PZ7S | ISIN: FR0013481835 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V91
Frankfurt
06.11.23
14:56 Uhr
0,309 Euro
+0,008
+2,72 %
Actusnews Wire
06.11.2023 | 18:23
85 Leser
VISIOMED GROUP: Visiomed Group announces a record month for Smart Salem, confirming the company's strong growth momentum and validating its new strategy since 2022.

  • Over 12,600 tests performed in October 2023
  • An average of 574 tests per day
  • Volume growth of +56% versus October 2022

Paris, November 3rd, 2023

VISIOMED GROUP (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group dedicated to innovative healthcare technologies and services, publishes a record month in terms of tests conducted at its Smart Salem subsidiary in October 2023.

After a 34% volume growth in the 1st half of 2023[1] and a 60% growth in the 3rd quarter of 2023[2], Smart Salem confirms its momentum by welcoming 12,617 people in October 2023 (+56% compared to October 2022).

Smart Salem's business is benefiting from the new strategy implemented since 2022:

  1. The ramp-up of its two new centers opened in September 2022 and March 2023
  2. The diversification of the Medical Fitness offering and the new Wellness Test offering
  3. The strengthening of Smart Salem's marketing and sales platform to sustain the growth trend and support the development of new offers

Thomas Picquette, CEO of Visiomed Group, comments: "This is another record performance for Smart Salem, which obviously echoes the excellent figures already published and validates the strategy we have put in place. All our teams are doing a remarkable and indispensable job in establishing Visiomed Group as a key player in the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East."

Number of tests performed (by volume)October 2023October 2022Change
Oct-23 / Oct-22
Medical Fitness segment12,2458,062+52%
Wellness Test segment372n.a.n.a.
Total number of tests performed12,6178,062+56%



About VISIOMED GROUP

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has focused its activities on the Middle East since 2021 and the acquisition of Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis centre accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

Visiomed is also accelerating its development in the region with the creation of Smart Health, a joint venture that will lead the deployment of the Group's innovative centres in Saudi Arabia.

Based in Paris, Visiomed Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). For more information, visit www.visiomed-group.com

CONTACTS

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIBFatou-Kiné N'DIAYE
Investor RelationsFinancial Press Relations
visiomed@actus.frfndiaye@actus.fr
Phone: +33 1 53 67 36 78Phone: +33 1 53 67 36 75

© Visiomed Group SA 2023. The brands mentioned are the property of their respective authors. Reproduction prohibited, even partial, without prior authorization.

[1] 56,580 tests in the first half of 2023 compared with 42,165 in the first half of 2022

[2] 30,080 tests in Q3 2023 versus 18,797 in Q3 2022

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lG6clpeZl2zKx21xYZdtZpaUaZiTlmiVm5SexJdoZ5bGbZpkmmmVapWZZnFjnGlp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-82743-alvmg-cp-record_affluence_ssmc_veng.pdf

