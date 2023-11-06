

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area investor sentiment rose in November after falling in the previous two months on the back of stronger expectations, results of the monthly survey by the behavioral finance institute Sentix showed Monday.



The eurozone investor confidence index climbed to -18.6 from -21.9 in October. Economists had forecast a score of -22.2.



The latest reading was the highest since June.



The economic expectations measure of the survey rose to -10 from -16.8. The score was the strongest since February.



The current situation index increased to a three-month high of -26.8 from -27.0.



'Despite these glimmers of hope, the issue of stagnation is not yet off the table,' Sentix said.



